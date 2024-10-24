Home > Entertainment > Music > Cardi B Cardi B Fans Are Worried After Medical Emergency Has Her in Hospital for Days "Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 24 2024, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it rains, it pours. Just ask Cardi B. Just a few weeks after announcing her divorce from Offset and welcoming the couple's third child, Cardi shared some scary news with her followers on social media.

In the post, Cardi revealed that she was hospitalized for a "medical emergency" and would be unable to perform at ONE MusicFest, scheduled to take place on October 26. She went on to thank her followers for their support, adding, "Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon."

So, what happened to Cardi B? Here is what we know about her health.

In the post, Cardi wrote, "I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest. It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there." Due to the vague nature of the post, which did not explicitly state what the medical emergency was, her fans shared their concerns about her health in the comment section.

"Definitely a setback moving to fast gotta rest up fr and give your body time to heal from having a whole baby," one follower wrote. Another added, "That’s a setback. Stay in the house for 2 months after you have babies!!! Give ur body time to heal."

It seems that fans believe Cardi's medical emergency is linked to her decision to get back into the gym just a few days after giving birth. When someone commented about the pressure artists feel to get back into shape after having a baby, Cardi responded, "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two… I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio."

She continued, "Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active… but you know what’s funny?? Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???" Cardi also agreed that there is pressure in society to "snap back" after baby.

"I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth. I don’t know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It’s like I want to complete all my goals in one day," she added.

This is not the first time Cardi B has been hospitalized.

The "WAP" rapper has always been open with her fans and has documented past health issues on social media. In 2021, Cardi revealed that she was in the hospital, but it was not COVID-related. "Yesterday, I was on Twitter, right, and one of my fans asked me, 'Oh, why you haven't gone on Live?' And I told her like, 'Yo, I went to the hospital b---h. I was sick," she said on Instagram Live at the time.

