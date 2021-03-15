Cardi B's Recent Illness Thankfully Not Coronavirus Related, She Tells IG Fans

Thankfully, more and more vaccines are rolling out each and every day, but there are still tons of people who are waiting for their potentially life-saving shots. So when Cardi B expressed that she was suffering from health issues on a recent IG live, fans were initially worried.

After spending over a year (as of this writing) dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, every time word breaks out that someone is sick, the same question is on everyone's mind: Is it the coronavirus?

Thankfully, Cardi B's health issues weren't COVID related.

The "Up" artist went on IG with a face mask, sunglasses, and a wrapped towel over her head, telling her fans that the reason she wasn't on Instagram Live for a while was that she was dealing with stomach issues that were so severe she had to visit the hospital. She said, "Yesterday, I was on Twitter, right, and one of my fans asked me, 'Oh, why you haven't gone on live?' And I told her like, 'Yo, I went to the hospital b---h. I was sick.'"

She continued, "I was weighing at least 130 [pounds] and now I'm back to weighing 124. Like literally I weigh 124 because I was throwing up my f--king life away, man." She went on to say that she ate peanut butter with yogurt and four bags of cotton candy to try and regain the weight.

So what was the cause of her illness? Whatever it is, it's not the coronavirus, according to Cardi B's publicist. Cardi went on to say, "And then today my publicist hit me up like, 'Oh, I just wanted to tell you like ain't nothing coronavirus-related or something.' Thank God." So it's not COVID, but Cardi didn't elaborate on what her health issues actually are. I'm assuming that in addition to handling her media queries, Cardi B's PR person is also handling all of her medical reporting, too.

Cardi B made headlines in 2019 when discussing her health as well, but for different reasons entirely. The Bronx native swore off of plastic surgery for good after she had to cancel a string of shows due to health issues that arose after constantly going under the knife.

