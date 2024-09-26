Cardi B Slams Offset in Leaked Text Messages That Fuel Their Public Feud

Another day, another social media storm between Cardi B and Offset. But what can we say — this is the same couple that has publicly split multiple times since they got married in 2017, and the drama appears to be never-ending. Now, after a series of messy Instagram Lives on Sept. 25, Cardi B shared screenshots of text messages between herself and Offset.

Article continues below advertisement

The Instagram Lives included Cardi B accusing Offset of being unfaithful to her and of being an all-around poor excuse for a partner. Offset then popped up in the comments to accuse Cardi B of being unfaithful while she was pregnant with their third child, who was born in early September 2024. In August 2024, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, though they continue to co-parent the three children they share.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B leaked her text messages with Offset.

Following Cardi B's Instagram rant in the form of multiple Instagram Live sessions into the wee hours of the night, she shared screenshots of text messages in her Stories. In the screenshots, you can see Offset clearly shows his interest in getting back together with Cardi B, though she shoots him down and tells him to "please have a good night."

Not one to be totally deterred from his baby mama spurning his advances through text messages, Offset responded sometime later with a request. In the final text message from the screenshot, Offset asked Cardi B if he could do something that is very NSFW while speaking to her on the phone. Unfortunately for those who are keeping up with this digital back and forth, there isn't a reply from Cardi B included.

Article continues below advertisement