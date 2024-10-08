Home > Entertainment > Music > Cardi B Cardi B Allegedly Cheated on Offset With NFL Player Stefon Diggs — What Actually Happened? Podcaster DJ Akademiks says Offset found evidence of Cardi B cheating. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 8 2024, 7:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There isn't much that the general public, or at the very least that Cardi B and Offset's fans, don't know about their relationship. And now, they can add to that the identity of the person Cardi B allegedly cheated on Offset with. According to podcaster DJ Akademiks, it was NFL player Stefon Diggs. But did Cardi B really cheat with Stefon Diggs or is it just another unfounded rumor in this ongoing saga?

Article continues below advertisement

On Sept. 25, Offset popped up in one of Cardi B's Instagram Lives and commented that she slept with someone else while she was pregnant with their third child together. Cardi B gave birth to the baby in early September 2024, and while Offset is as involved in this child's life as he is in his other kids' lives, that hasn't stopped the very public drama between the parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Cardi B cheat on Offset with Stefon Diggs?

In a clip shared on X, podcaster DJ Akademiks claimed that the person Cardi B allegedly cheated on Offset with is Stefon Diggs. He's a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, and according to Akademiks, he had an affair with Cardi B while she was eight months pregnant with hers and Offset's baby.

Akademiks said on his stream that "when Cardi B was, like, eight months pregnant, Offset went through her phone and caught her texting" someone by the name of Stefon Diggs, who is an NFL player. Now, the video where Akademiks makes these claims is making the rounds on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Texans star WR Stefon Diggs allegedly had an affair with world-famous rapper Cardi B while she was 8 months pregnant.



(via @Akademiks) pic.twitter.com/mOJoNDfM1X — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2024

But don't get excited just yet. According to Akademiks, Cardi B and Stefon allegedly exchanged flirtatious texts and that was the extent of their "relationship." To some, that may be considered cheating. But it isn't as exciting as fans might have expected it to be.

Article continues below advertisement

He added that he has heard Stefon's name linked to many other women at this point as well, but that doesn't necessarily mean the rumor is untrue. However, as of right now, Cardi B has not confirmed that she cheated on Offset with Stefon. Though given Stefon's track record and the fact that Cardi B seemingly admitted to being unfaithful to Offset when he showed up in her Live comments, it's certainly possible.

Stefon Diggs was linking Cardi B, crazy — Kaleb (@KL_817) October 8, 2024

Cardi B all but admitted to being unfaithful to the father of her children.