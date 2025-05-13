Who Is Cardi B Dating? All the Details About Her Rumored New Relationship Cardi B and Offset were secretly married in September 2017, which wasn’t confirmed until almost a year after in June 2018. By Danielle Jennings Published May 13 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Months after she filed for divorce from fellow rapper Offset, Cardi B is officially back on the dating scene and rumors are swirling about her new man — and the two appear to have finally confirmed it publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi and Offset were secretly married in September 2017, which wasn’t confirmed until almost a year later in June 2018. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children: a daughter Kulture, a son named Wave, and a second daughter born in September 2024 whose name has not been revealed publicly.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Cardi B dating?

In October 2024, Cardi and NFL star Stefon Diggs sparked initial dating rumors while out at the same nightclub, per E! News. However, at the time, Cardi called the rumors “f--king crazy” in a social media post at the time. Fans of Cardi are well aware that she has openly shared that she is dating someone new for the past several months, but has stopped short of saying exactly who it is.

The rumors of the two dating further intensified in February 2025 on Valentine’s Day when Cardi and Stefon were spotted out in Miami together, arriving at a local hotel, according to the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

After both being invited to this year’s Met Gala, fans expected the rumored couple to officially make their red carpet debut — but they instead arrived separately and did not take any photos together. A few days later, Cardi and Stefon finally appeared to publicly soft launch their relationship by attending the New York Knicks game together on Monday, May 12, and sitting courtside, according to People. The two arrived at Madison Square Garden walking hand-in-hand past a hoard of paparazzi.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the status of Cardi’s divorce?

The divorce between Cardi and Offset has been a messy one from the start, as Cardi initially filed when she was pregnant with her infant daughter amid accusations that Offset had been repeatedly unfaithful throughout their marriage. He countered those claims with his own allegations that she was also unfaithful.

Things were so contentious in the divorce proceedings that Cardi publicly slammed Offset about holding up the process and demanded that he “sign the papers,” according to The Independent. As such, the former couple’s divorce is still ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Why did Cardi accuse Offset of harassment?

Per The Independent, Cardi alleged that Offset became jealous that she was dating amid their divorce and began sending threatening text messages to her. “This guy upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me — begging me saying he’s gonna take away his life, begging me saying he’s gonna take away my life,” Cardi said on social media. “All that s--t, he was mad.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega