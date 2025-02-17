“Do I Gotta Go on Ozempic?” — Woman Learns Plus-Size Clothing Section Removed From Store "Thank Trump." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 17 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @samyra

Are retailers pulling plus sized clothing from their shelves? That's the question a lot of folks are asking on social media, TikToker Samyrya (@samyra) included. During a recent visit to a store that previously had plus size offerings, she recorded her conversation with an employee of the establishment.

In her viral video that's accrued over 5.4 million views, Samyra is told by a worker of the store that it no longer sells plus-size clothes. Other folks on different social media platforms have also reported similar findings in their own shopping experiences.

A text overlay at the start of the video indicates the source of Samyra's gripe. "The state of size-inclusivity in 2025. They discontinued plus-size altogether at this store," it reads. She records her conversation with a store associate about the lack of plus sizes at the retailer.

The TikToker asks, "Do you know where the plus sizes were moved to? They're not in their section." Another person's voice can be heard off-camera. "Isn't it usually like right there?" they ask, but it seems that the sizes of clothing Samyra is looking for are no longer available.

She responds, "Well they're usually in that back left corner. But they, it's now all like not plus-sizes and I walked around. I couldn't find them anywhere." It appears that Samyra was thinking that maybe the sizes in question were simply rearranged in the store.

After all, this is a common practice of many brick and mortar stores. One that was discussed in this one Quora forum post. According to commenters in this online conversation, this is a business tactic that's meant to keep frequent shoppers inside of a particular shopping center.

Source: TikTok | @samyra

That's because the more time patrons spend inside of a store, the more likely they are to spend money there. This is known as "average shopping time," and it could have significant implications on a store's bottom line,

However, as Samyra soon learns, this isn't the case at the store she's visiting in her video. A worker tells her, "I got some bad news. They discontinued plus-size altogether at this store." The TikToker, who appears shocked at first calmly replies, "Oh, OK," to the employee.

Next, she laughs it off and says, "Oh, OK, no worries," as the worker apologizes for the lack of clothing options. "They discontinued it, OK," she tells him, continuing to laugh. "No worries, thank you," she says again as the video comes to a close.

Source: TikTok | @samyra

In a caption for the clip, she sums up her response to learning of the news. "*Sigh,*" she writes. And it seems that Samyra isn't the only shopper who has learned that a retailer she frequently visited to find plus-size clothing is no longer offering these wares.

One Reddit user uploaded a post to the r/athleta_gap sub also complaining about a lack of larger garments. "I’m between a 1x-2x and I’m noticing most of their new styles that are coming out aren’t available in anything larger than XL anymore. Even in-store I’m not finding anything larger than XL anymore. So disappointing. I love their clothes and was always so nice to see my size in-store and online. But not anymore."

One commenter who replied to the aforementioned post also remarked that they had noticed other items were more difficult to find as of late: "I’m noticing that talls seem a bit rarer than they used to be, too."

Source: TikTok | @samyra

Another speculated as to why they believe that this is possibly the case. "It seems like they’re focusing hard on the middle of the size range. In addition to fewer plus sizes, I’ve also heard people say fewer petites and talls. And while they still have some clothes nominally labeled XXS, they’re like the size of a 5-7 years ago."

Also, a few Instagram Threads users also commented that they haven't been seeing plus-size offerings in Target stores either. Like this person who asked, "Wait ... they are discontinuing plus size in their stores?" However, another user on the app remarked that this isn't the case.

Source: TikTok | @samyra