Woman Gets a "Republican Makeup" Makeover — "You Look 10 Years Younger!" "Girl, you look 10 years younger!" By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 14 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET

TikTok trends are all the rage. And in today's starkly divided political climate, ample opportunities are popping up giving people a chance to try out trends that support one side or the other. Enter: the Republican makeup makeover trend, sometimes hashtagged as #RepublicanMakeup or #MAGAMakeup.

However, it might not be exactly what you thought. Because TikTok creators have started contributing to the trend in several ways, including featuring themselves going from "liberal makeup" to "Republican makeup," as well as doing it the other way around and transforming their looks from "Republican makeup" to "liberal makeup." One woman shared a prime example of herself doing the latter.

Woman gets a "Republican makeup makeover," but it's not what you think.

TikTok user @litmomtherapist shared a video of herself in the car with a full face of makeup. The look she sported is fairly typical of former kids from the 1980s and 1990s who aren't necessarily up to the latest trends in makeup but can adequately muddle their way through concealer and eyeshadow. She lip-synced, "To the salon!" before cutting her video to an image of Sephora.

Litmom's caption read, "Off to the salon Sephora for a liberal makeover — taking notes from @itssuzannelambert! Let's see if I pull this off." Make note of @itssuzannelambert, because we'll come back to her in a minute. Then the creator filmed herself turning around in a chair for the big reveal, unveiling a fresh-looking makeup palette that users in the comments said made her look, "10 years younger!"

The whole video is a play on a trend spawned by the aforementioned @itssuzannelambert, who used snark and satire to take a stab at the makeup looks of women who identify as Republicans and who often sport outdated makeup trends or palettes.

Where did the "Republican makeup makeover" start?

TikTok user @facecarding made a video to explain the trend. In it, they highlighted several high-profile Republican women who they say exemplify the "Republican makeup" look. This includes Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump's press secretary. @Facecarding pointed out hallmark traits, including, "clumpy mascara, orange cakey foundation, half-blended lips," and "everything is unblended AF."

They also pointed out that the look appears as though the makeup wearer does not moisturize their face. And it all started with Suzanne Lambert, a content creator who makes videos that focus on a variety of topics, from makeup and daily life to politics and controversial pop culture topics. She created the original video, where she pasted on an exaggerated "Republican makeup" look that many in the comments said "aged" her and "perfectly nailed" the Republican look.

Other users quickly latched onto the trend, with some pointedly transforming from what they called the "over-done Republican makeup look" to a "fresh girl liberal look." While others went the other direction, piling on poorly-blended and poorly-color-matched makeup they then dubbed a "Republican look."

Of course, the trend hasn't come without detractors. Some in the comments of these videos have slammed the creators for "bringing politics into makeup" and "dogging on women's looks." While others say it's "mean-spirited."