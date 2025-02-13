“Now I Know Where I Stand” — Woman’s Family Goes to the Super Bowl Without Her "This hurts my feelings. I’m so sorry." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 13 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kin.crossland

You can always mitigate a problem by comparing it to severely worse circumstances. Sad that you ended up missing that movie because your friends didn't pick you up on their way to the theater, even though they said they would? "Well, at least you still have eyes so you can watch it on streaming," the serial relative comparison maker would say.

While the aforementioned issue can certainly be categorized as a "first world problem," again, difficulties and slights from people you thought cared about you still hurt. And while someone not being able to attend the Super Bowl live isn't something to feel sorry about, (the cheapest ticket did cost around $2,588), how would you feel if your own family got tickets to the game and left you out?

That's what happened to TikToker Kin Crossland (@kin.crossland) who says that she was left out of going to the big game, although her mom and dad did bring her sister to the game. She narrated in a viral clip that's accrued over 3.4 million views how she thought the entire time she was being pranked.

Her clip begins with her seated and speaking directly down the barrel of a camera lens. "Put a finger down if last Tuesday you called your mom up and you're like, 'Hey. I'm coming home for the Super Bowl, can't wait to make some appetizers and dessert. And have the best night ever, with the family!'" she says while pantomiming as if she's speaking into a telephone.

"And she's like, we're going to the Super Bowl, and I was like, 'Uh, awesome! So excited!'" she said, assuming it was a family affair. However, Kin, learned that this wasn't the the case. "And then, err, we're taking your sister. We're not taking you." Afterwards, she acts out angrily hanging up the phone in order to express her disdain for her family's unwillingness to buy her a ticket to the Super Bowl as well.

"So then, you come home and you're like delusional. You're like they're pranking me. 100 percent they're pranking me. And so, you're making yourself dinner. All the friends start filing in, and they're like, you ready for the Super Bowl? And I was like, so I'm going? It's a prank?"

"And then your parents are just in the corner and they're like," Kin's parents make a motion over her neck as if to not bring it up. Whispering to be quiet and that she's upset and their daughter doesn't want to hear about the fact she's not going to the Super Bowl with her folks.

"All right, and then you find out all the friends they're traveling together. They're gonna have a great time at the Super Bowl. And you're like you know what they're all in on the prank. They're all in on the prank, they actually have me a ticket. They're just trying to be funny."

Even after arriving back home and receiving not even the slightest hint that she's been invited to enjoy the Super Bowl game live with her family and friends, she still thought they were pranking her.

For that reason, she decided to put together a getup for the occasion, as she was sure that she was going to attend the game with her loved ones. "So you packed an outfit to come home. Did your nails, got all your homework done. Cause you're like, I'm ready to go to the Super Bowl."

"And then, this morning you're like, last night you're like, oh what time should I wake up? You know, if you're pranking me. Then you come out this morning and you're like, looking for a ticket. You're like Mom ... Dad ... Caitlyn? Anyone?"

Her words echo off the walls of the empty house she records her video in. "They left, me. They left you, you know, they just, goodbye. Didn't even hit you with like a ... bye. We'll miss you. Here's some dinner money for tonight. Here's some money to watch our dog."

In keeping with the original thesis of the video, she holds up all 10 of her fingers to the camera before putting one of them down. "Now I know where I stand in the family. It's not where I thought," she says directly into the lens.

Several folks who responded to her video sympathized with her situation, stating that they thought it was pretty messed up for her parents to bring one kid and not the other. One user suggested a way she could get back at them, however: "You have the opportunity to do the funniest thing at your wedding! Like do the whole thing without any of them!"

While another said that they also suffered a similar insult: "I designed Christmas shirts for my entire family and then they had me take the picture. I stayed home alone this year." Someone else just wrote: "This hurts my feelings. I’m so sorry."

