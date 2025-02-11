Ever Wondered What "NTM" Means on TikTok? We've Got the Answer for You! "NTM" has multiple possible meanings for social media users. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 11 2025, 4:46 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @1.tas_ / @liladyyyyyy

For years, TikTok has been the go-to spot for viral content, with new trends, memes, and challenges constantly taking over the social media platform. And, of course, we can't forget about the endless supply of unique phrases and acronyms that users are always throwing around online!

Article continues below advertisement

From "DTB" to "LOML," TikTok is full of trending terms that keep users guessing. But right now, one acronym that's got everyone curious these days is "NTM" — and it's easily one of the most laid-back acronyms around! Here's everything you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "NTM" mean on TikTok?

If you come across "NTM" on TikTok, you might notice it has a few different meanings depending on the context. However, the most common interpretation is "Not Too Much." You'll often see it pop up in the comment section of videos or in captions!

When used this way, "NTM" is typically a way to defend or emphasize something you like or feel strongly about. For example, if you're a fan of Beyoncé's award-winning country album "Cowboy Carter" (and who isn't, right?), and someone starts criticizing it, you might reply with, "NTM on 'Cowboy Carter,' that's one of the best albums of all time."

Article continues below advertisement

In this instance, it's essentially a way of saying, "Stop talking negatively about 'Cowboy Carter.'" It's a playful yet firm defense of something you love. Pretty cool, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, "NTM" can also have other meanings in different situations. Another common use is "Nothing Much," often seen in response to the classic question, "What are you up to?" For example, someone might text you, "What's up?" and you might reply with, "NTM," meaning you're not doing anything special at the moment.

Another possible meaning is "Not to Mention," which is used when someone wants to add extra information to a sentence or comment. For example, "He's super talented, NTM a great performer." While "NTM" can stand for "Next to Me" in some rare cases, this usage isn’t as common as the other meanings. So, the next time you see "NTM" on TikTok, you'll be more than ready to understand the most likely meaning behind it!

Article continues below advertisement

"NTM" is also used on other social media platforms.

Now, if you thought "NTM" was just a TikTok thing, think again! As it turns out, this casual acronym has made its way to nearly every other social media platform, including the big three: Instagram, Snapchat, and X (formerly Twitter).

ntm on my girl she’s just got a rbf https://t.co/MGuJ6SR5VU — elliot🪲 (@cosmiceIIiot) February 4, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

On each platform, "NTM" is used in a variety of ways, but after searching for it on X, it seems the most common use is still "not too much." One of the first posts we came across read, "Luka a lil rusty yall. He hasn't played since Christmas, so ntm on the threes." This post is clearly referring to Luka Dončić, who made his Lakers debut in February 2025 after being out with an injury for over a month.

Another post on X stated, The 'Big Brother' players getting dissed in the #TheTraitors fandom. This is where I get nasty, like, ntm on 'Big Brother,' our game is slower and less intense." Here, "NTM" is used to emphasize a point and downplay the competition between the two reality TV shows.