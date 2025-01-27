The TikTok Acronym "LOML" Might Just Be the Cutest Thing You'll See on Social Media "LOML" might just be one of the cutest acronyms out there! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 27 2025, 4:48 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @kandice.morales

Social media, especially TikTok, is the place for viral content these days. New trends, memes, and challenges pop up nonstop, taking the internet by storm — and let's not forget all the quirky phrases and acronyms that users love to throw around!

Article continues below advertisement

From "fine shyt" to "DTB," the trending terms on TikTok are all over the place. But one acronym that's got everyone curious these days is "LOML" — and trust us, it's probably the cutest one yet! Here's everything you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "LOML" mean on TikTok?

If you ever come across "LOML" on TikTok, just know it's a sweet little acronym for "Love of my Life." Most social media users use it when they're talking about someone they're super fond of, whether it's their romantic partner, a close friend, a family member, a pet, or even a celebrity they can't get enough of.

However, "LOML" isn’t just reserved for people — it's also made its way into other areas of life! In fact, we've seen hundreds of thousands of TikTokers use the adorable acronym for nearly everything they are obsessed with.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether it's their favorite foods, must-visit spots — like restaurants, clubs, stores, cities, beaches, and more — or even things like books, music, or that one pair of pants they can't stop wearing, if it's something they love, it's getting the "LOML" treatment!

Article continues below advertisement

"LOML" is also used on other social media platforms.

Now, if you thought "LOML" was strictly a TikTok thing, think again! As it turns out, this sweet little acronym has made its way to nearly every other social media platform on the planet, including Instagram, Snapchat, and X (formerly Twitter). On Instagram and Snapchat, users might spot it in people's Stories or in direct messages sent directly to them — or maybe even in the comment section! As for X, it's pretty much used for anything and everything.

We searched "LOML" on the platform, and one of the first posts we found reads, “Just saw the LOML and fine shyt interacting on the tl, I'm so cooked.” We're not entirely sure what's going on here, but it seems like this X user is witnessing the love of their life chatting it up with someone incredibly attractive. Oof, that's gotta sting!

Article continues below advertisement

The next post features a series of four adorable photos of a Dalmatian, with the caption, "Cowboy is the LOML I think." Cowboy is, of course, the dog, and honestly? We're on board — this little furball is definitely the love of our life too!

Article continues below advertisement

A few posts down, we find some celebrity love. One from January 21, 2025, shows a photo of Scarlett Johansson with the caption "LOML." Another post features a video of 5 Seconds of Summer's bassist Calum Hood, and the X user wrote, "Happy birthday to the LOML and my fav bassist <3 Calum Hood, you have my heart forever I love u so bad."