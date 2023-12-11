Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Guitarist Michael Clifford and His Wife Crystal Welcomed a Baby Girl in October Guitarist Michael Clifford and his wife have been married since 2017 and tend to be fairly private. They did announce their newborn daughter's name. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 11 2023, Published 8:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@crystalleigh

For years, 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford has been strumming the strings of success in the music industry. Known for their energetic pop-rock anthems and charismatic performances, 5SOS has garnered a massive fan base worldwide.

Outside of music, Michael has been happily married since 2021 and tends to keep his personal life fairly private. Who is his wife? The couple made a huge announcement in December 2023. Keep reading for all of the details.

Who is Michael Clifford's wife?

Source: Instagram/@michaelclifford Clifford family

Beyond the electric chords and roaring crowds, there's a quieter melody that plays in Michael's life — the love story with his wife, Crystal Leigh. Crystal has been a constant presence in his life, providing a harmonious balance to the rhythm of his rockstar career. Their journey together began in 2016, and the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2021.

Crystal is an accomplished writer and social media personality. Her vibrant personality and creative spirit have undoubtedly added colorful notes to the soundtrack of Michael's life. Together, they have embarked on various adventures, and their love story has been a source of inspiration for fans.

Michael and Crystal announced the birth of their daughter.

In December 2023, Michael and Crystal Leigh announced the arrival of their baby girl, Lua Stevie Clifford. She was born on Oct. 30, 2023. Speaking about the birth, Michael shared, "Georgia is Crystal's home state. We wanted to move here, just for a few years to start our family. All of her cousins just had babies too, so it's fun. Lua is a Georgia-born half-Australian Los Angeles resident." The couple's decision to delay the announcement allowed them to savor the private joy of Lua's arrival before sharing it with the world.

Crystal expressed gratitude for the support they received during the birth. She said, "It was such an intimate moment, and we're so glad we were able to have great people to help us through." Michael added, "Crystal labored for over 24 hours, and I was doing everything I could to try and help, but she was such a trooper."

The emotional journey didn't escape Michael's reflective gaze as he confessed, "It’s absolutely incredible what you see your partner go through during this process, and I am forever humbled by the experience." The couple's love and admiration for each other during this transformative moment echo the sentiments of many parents who have walked a similar path.