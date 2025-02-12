Yikes, Eagles Fan Spotted Poking a Chiefs Voodoo Doll at the Super Bowl Either she bet her entire life’s savings on the game or just really wanted the Eagles to win. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 12 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: X/@uSTADIUM

Do you believe in magic? Well, if there's any truth to this latest viral video from the 2025 Super Bowl on Feb. 9, you might want to reconsider. Apparently, a Philadelphia Eagles fan was caught in the stands poking a Voodoo doll made out to look like a Kansas City Chiefs player while the game was going on.

It's wild to think someone would try to manipulate a game like that, but hey, football fans take the sport seriously — maybe even more seriously than the players themselves, since none of them were sitting there with a Voodoo doll in hand! Here's the scoop on this crazy moment and why it kind of feels like whatever she was doing was actually working.

An Eagles fan was spotted poking a Voodoo doll dressed in Patrick Mahomes's jersey.

A moment from the 2025 Super Bowl is going viral across various social media accounts, and it appears to show an Eagles fan holding a Voodoo doll and poking it fast and repeatedly.

The woman, who seems like a real fan sitting in the stands, is holding a tiny doll about a few inches high with straw coming out of its head and a white Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

But here’s the kicker: the jersey is No. 15 — the number Patrick Mahomes has worn since 2017 when he joined the Chiefs. So, she’s poking a Voodoo doll meant to resemble Patrick — who cares, right?

Well, if you watched the game like I did (and I’m no football fan), you’d have seen that Patrick wasn’t exactly putting on his best performance. By halftime, the Chiefs had scored ZERO points while the Eagles scored 24. It just didn’t feel right.

Every time Patrick tried to make a play, the Eagles were right on him. Patrick is a star player, widely regarded as one of the best, so yeah, don’t judge me if this woman allegedly poking a Voodoo doll of Patrick just felt eerily coincidental after the fact.

Patrick himself even showed signs of defeat during the game, and following it, he shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it."

Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom



I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it.



Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me.



We will be back. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 10, 2025

But did he really? Or was this woman to blame for his loss? I’m not the only one questioning it — fans are too. X user @Fur_Baby_Mama wrote, "They sell those Voodoo dolls all over New Orleans. Is this why the Chiefs lost?" while another added, "Can’t lie it worked really well."

Another pointed out, "I’m sure they were selling those at 2 for $10 in the French Quarter," which brings me to the location where the Super Bowl was held — and why that matters.

Can’t lie it worked really well — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) February 11, 2025

Voodoo is practiced in New Orleans, where the Super Bowl was held, and is a big part of it's culture.

Voodoo is heavily practiced in New Orleans and is a huge part of the city's culture, as Lake Forest College explained. The French Quarter, which is mentioned in the X post, is packed with Voodoo shops, palm readers, and even Voodoo festivals. So, it seems like if one wanted to test out Voodoo, New Orleans would be the perfect place.