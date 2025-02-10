Is Patrick Mahomes Diabetic? Rumors About His Health Stem From This One Thing He Does Patrick Mahomes somehow gets 10 hours of sleep every night. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 10 2025, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/KSHB 41

The Kansas City Chiefs were going for a three-peat when they faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. The prolific team, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has won four Super Bowls total and clinched two back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. Their streak was interrupted by the Eagles, who have arguably the best defense in the NFL.

During a press conference after the game, Patrick looked devastated as he addressed their heartbreaking loss. Patrick accepted all the blame for the three turnovers that occurred on his watch and said he "gave them those 14 points." He added that he "didn't play to my standard" and has to "do better next time." Some fans wondered if part of the reason why Patrick looked so bad was related to his health. Rumor has it he could be diabetic. Is there any truth to that? Here's what we know.

Is Patrick Mahomes diabetic?

It doesn't take much to get the gossip train going and in Patrick's case, the origin of the diabetes theory started back in January 2020. He does not have diabetes, but the quarterback does love to do one thing that many think points to being diabetic. Less than three weeks before the 2020 Super Bowl, Patrick returned to Texas in order to meet with one of his most trusted confidants.

According to The Washington Post, Patrick flew home to see Bobby Stroupe, a man who has been his personal trainer since the young quarterback was in the fourth grade. After losing to the Patriots, Patrick was looking for an offseason plan that would make him lighter and "more durable." In the post-season, he was dealing with issues in his legs that resulted in Patrick taking it easy during the week. He soon found himself up 10 pounds, which was uncomfortable.

Believe it or not, the slight weight gain was not what got people wondering if the NFL star was diabetic. It was something Bobby said about his long-time client and friend's ability to heal. He attributed it to Patrick's ability to rest. "Patrick is the most prolific sleeper in professional sports," explained Bobby. "He gets 10 hours of sleep a night and naps all day." So what does this have to do with diabetes? Let's get into it.

Sleeping a lot can be an indication of diabetes.

According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetes can cause excessive fatigue. This occurs when "high blood sugar disrupts the body's ability to use sugar for energy." There are also some sleep disorders associated with diabetes, such as sleep apnea which is when your breathing repeatedly starts and stops in the night.