ASMR Is Basically a Whole Subculture for Some TikTok Users and Creators ASMR is a big part of TikTok for some users and creators. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 12 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@theozleyfiles; @livvyloveasmr; @jemsasmr

When TikTok first started, it was all about videos of users dancing or lip syncing to popular songs. Somewhere along the way, another trend that took off was ASMR and videos that included various versions of ASMR to entertain and even comfort viewers. But for those who are still a bit out of the know, what is the meaning of ASMR on TikTok?

Article continues below advertisement

Chances are, you've come across videos with ASMR content at some point. Maybe it involves the creator speaking softly and using different tools and items to make soft sounds on their microphone. Or, the ASMR video featured someone whispering into their microphone as they read a book. Whatever the case may be, ASMR is a big part of TikTok and for some creators, it's their biggest money maker.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the meaning of ASMR on TikTok?

ASMR existed before TikTok, but the platform gave it a way to reach social media users and expose them to something they might not have heard of otherwise. ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. The sounds used in ASMR can help people relax, sleep, or even concentrate on things. It's all about relaxing the mind, which in turn, relaxes the body for some people.

According to Psychology Today, users are triggered positively by specific sounds in ASMR videos. These include whispering, of course, but also the light tapping of fingers or other objects on or near the microphone, and repetitive movements. Some users who feel relaxed or comforted by ASMR also experience the chills or a tingling sensation at the based of their neck or in their scalp.

Article continues below advertisement

While there are studies that have looked on the effects of ASMR videos on those who watch them, there isn't enough research to determine if the videos are beneficial for insomnia, as some TikTok users claim ASMR to be. But there is also no denying how relaxing the videos are for those who viewed them as comforting and calming. Of course there are users who are quick to swipe ASMR Tiktoks away, but there are plenty who look forward to them too.

Article continues below advertisement

Some TikTok users have wondered if ASMR videos are appropriate.

Due to the way some users whisper into their microphones and use long fingernails to gently scratch or tap it, there is the question of how appropriate ASMR is on TikTok. At its core, ASMR is meant to be appropriate for everyone, with the idea being that users are relaxed by watching ASMR videos or Lives on TikTok. ASMR on TikTok can include whispering, refilling snack containers, eating, or even cleaning.