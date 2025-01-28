Karoline Leavitt's Net Worth Is Impressive, but She Also Has a Wealthy Husband Karoline made her debut as the youngest White House press secretary on Jan. 28, 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 28 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

At just 27 years old, Karoline Leavitt holds the title of the youngest White House Press Secretary to date. People are curious about the young, vibrant new mom who now serves as the spokesperson for the executive branch of the U.S. government, particularly the president.

During Donald Trump’s first term, from 2017 to 2021, there were four press secretaries: Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany. Some were more visible than others, but Karoline appears eager to take on the role and remain consistently available to the media. As she steps into this high-profile position, many are asking questions about Karoline’s background, including her net worth. Let’s take a closer look at that, plus her salary.

What is Karoline Leavitt's net worth?

Karoline Leavitt’s exact net worth isn’t publicly available, but sources estimate it to be around $6 million. While unconfirmed, this figure isn’t far-fetched given her long-standing connection to Trump. Some sources suggest she served as the assistant press secretary during Trump's first term.

In 2022, Karoline was the GOP nominee for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, according to Fox News. By 2023, she was appointed as a national spokeswoman for Trump’s Super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., which operates under the leadership of CEO Taylor Budowich.

Karoline Leavitt White House press secretary Net worth: $6 million (unconfirmed) Karoline Leavitt made history on Jan. 20, 2025, when she was appointed White House Press Secretary, becoming the youngest person to ever hold the position. At just 27 years old, Karoline has been a longtime supporter of Trump. Birthdate: Aug. 24, 1997 Birthplace: Atkinson, N.H. Political Party: Republican Education: Graduated with a BA from Saint Anselm College Spouse: Nicholas Riccio (real estate developer) Kids: 1

What is Karoline Leavitt's salary?

Karoline Leavitt’s salary is estimated to be around $180,000 — the same amount earned by former President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, according to the White House’s annual personnel report, per Ballotpedia. Jen Psaki, who served as Biden’s Press Secretary before Karine, was also reportedly earning $180,000. Given this standard, it’s likely Karoline is earning a similar figure, if not that exact amount.

Where is Karoline Leavitt from?

It seems Karoline inherited her strong work ethic from her family, having started working at their small business at a young age, according to Iowa State University. Born on Aug. 24, 1997, in New Hampshire, Karoline later attended and graduated from Saint Anselm College in 2019 with a degree in politics and communication. While pursuing her undergraduate degree, she reportedly volunteered at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

Karoline went on to marry her longtime partner, Nicholas "Nick" Riccio, who is more than 30 years her senior. Nick is the founder of Riccio Enterprises LLC, a multimillion-dollar real estate business.