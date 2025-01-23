What Is the Religion of Donald Trump's Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt? They don't share a religious ideology, but Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt share the same convictions. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 23 2025, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In 2025, President Donald Trump returned to the White House and brought a lot of baggage with him. Not only is he facing the reputation he built in the four years where he was out of office, but his followers ensured that he went out with a bang when he left for the first time, at the end of 2020. And not the kind of bang that history fondly remembers.

Now he's back and seems more determined than ever to enact the agenda he's been promising for years. With him, Trump brought a new cadre of supporters, colleagues, and sycophants. Among these colleagues is a woman named Karoline Leavitt. Trump appointed her as press secretary, making her the youngest to hold the position in U.S. history. Here's what we know about her religion and her status as the youngest-ever press secretary.

This is what Karoline Leavitt's practicing religion is.

Karoline was born Aug. 24, 1997, in Atkinson, N.H. Her family owned an ice cream shop and a used truck dealership in Plaistow, N.H. As a child, she attended Central Catholic High School, in Lawrence, Mass., before graduating to attend Saint Anselm College. At Saint Anselm, Karoline attended on a scholarship for NCAA Division II college softball. In 2019, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and political science.

As you may or may not have guessed, Karoline follows the Catholic religion. Raised in a strong Catholic faith, she attended parochial school and practices on her own as an adult. She is married to entrepreneur Nicholas Riccio, and they welcomed a son together in 2024.

Donald Trump appointed Karoline to the post of press secretary, making her the youngest Press Secretary in U.S. history.

Karoline is notable not just for serving as another of Trump's press secretaries, but also because at only 27 years old, she is the youngest to hold that role in U.S. history.

Even before Trump's return to office, Karoline had earned acclaim for her outspoken defense of Trump over the years. Her career first took off when she interned for Fox News while at Saint Anselm. And then in 2022, she announced plans to run for the U.S. House of Representatives for New Hampshire's 1st district.

Although she won the Republican primary, she lost in the general election to Democratic rival and incumbent Chris Pappas. Even though she lost, her campaign made her a national name and put her square in the sights of then-candidate Donald Trump. He named her to the role of press secretary in 2024, and she took her place at his side in January 2025. She also served as his press secretary for his campaign, so they have a history of working together.

