U.S. Constitution Removed From White House Website, Ignites Conspiracy Theories

The U.S. Constitution has been removed from the White House website following President Trump's second inauguration.

It's been one day since President Donald Trump's second inauguration, and it seems things are already changing. Not only has he already signed over 200 executive orders, but it appears his second term as president is changing the White House website as well.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, many people reported that the United States Constitution had been removed from the White House site. So, what's going on? Here's what we know so far, along with the conspiracy theories circulating online.

The removal of the U.S. Constitution from the White House website has sparked conspiracy theories.

On Tuesday, January 21, a large number of social media users pointed out that the U.S. Constitution appeared to have been removed from the White House website, just one day after President Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration. After conducting our own search, we can confirm that these claims are accurate. A search for the Constitution on the White House site currently leads to a "404 - Page Not Found" error.

"The U.S. Constitution has been removed from the White House website. We are entering dark times," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Constitution has been removed from the white house website idk if y’all know pic.twitter.com/u2tMqzkUhY — Grip Skylark 💕✨ (@talleyberrybaby) January 21, 2025

As of now, the White House has yet to issue an official statement, but we'll be sure to update you when they do. In the meantime, it's important to remain calm. While various conspiracy theories have already started circulating — suggesting that the removal of the U.S. Constitution is a troubling sign or a warning of things to come during Trump's second term — it seems way more likely that the White House website is simply undergoing a redesign.

The official White House website is simply being redone.

A user named Yanna posted a screen recording on X, showing that the Constitution was no longer accessible on the site. However, many fellow X users quickly responded with a community note, explaining that the removal of the Constitution from the White House site was "not done maliciously."

"After [the] inauguration, the White House website is archived and moved to the National Archives," the community note disclosed. "This means existing links from Google may stop working."

Several Reddit users in the "Centrist" subreddit echoed this explanation: "Trump is just redoing the website," reads the top comment. A second user replied, "Yeah. Anybody can go and see past versions of the White House website. It's constantly being archived. In any case, the first Trump admin had a link to a page about the Constitution in this 2017 archive. ... The current site seems like a very basic placeholder design and maybe they'll add more content to it later."