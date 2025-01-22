Karoline Leavitt Is the New White House Press Secretary — Let's Meet Her Husband Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 22 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @karolineleavitt

Since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump has introduced several fresh faces to his administration. Among them is Karoline Leavitt, who has been named the new White House press secretary. At just 27 years old, Karoline has made United States history as the youngest person ever to hold this prestigious role.

As dhe steps into the national spotlight, many are eager to learn more about her. Here's what you should know, including details on Karoline Leavitt's marital status.

So, is Karoline Leavitt married?

As it turns out, it seems Karoline Leavitt is married. On Dec. 25, 2023, she got engaged to her longtime partner, Nicholas "Nick" Riccio. While it's unclear when they officially tied the knot, Karoline refers to herself as a "wife" in her Instagram bio.

Nick, who is 59 years old, has an incredible story of resilience and success. From a difficult past, where he lived on the streets unsure of where his next meal would come from, Nick went on to build a multimillion-dollar real estate business, Riccio Enterprises LLC.

According to a 2005 feature from Seacoastonline.com, his journey began in 1993 when, during a drive with his mother in Hampton Beach, N.H., they stumbled upon M Street. The area was in poor shape — many buildings were rundown, and those that weren't were quickly deteriorating.

Despite the grim sight, Nick saw potential. Though he didn't have the financial resources at the time, he bought one of the buildings and began renovations. By 2005, Nick owned 15 buildings on M Street, including 70 living units, and had transformed the area via plenty of extensive renovations.

Nick's vision extended beyond those purchases — he also intended to eventually buy and renovate all 21 buildings on the street. In addition to his Hampton Beach holdings, Nick owns properties stretching from Boston to the White Mountains.

Much of Nick's success can be attributed to his education and drive. Although he attended Plymouth State University, Nick also sought out advice from major figures in the business world. He corresponded with Los Angeles Dodgers' then-owner Frank McCourt, Baltimore Orioles' then-owner Peter Angelos, Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks then-owner Jerry Colangelo, among others, gaining invaluable insight that helped shape his career.

Karoline and Nick are parents to a son, Niko.

In early July 2024, Karoline and Nick welcomed their first child together, Nicholas Robert (aka Niko): "July 10, 2024. 11:25PM. The moment our son was born. The moment I officially became a mom. The best moment of my life," she wrote on Instagram alongside three photos of her and baby Niko.