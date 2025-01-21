Brooke Rollins Is Trump’s Pick for Secretary of Agriculture — Let’s Meet Her Husband Brooke Rollins's husband works in the field of gas and oil exploration. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 21 2025, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@brookelrollins

In November 2024, soon after President Trump won his second election, he announced Brooke Rollins as his pick for Secretary of Agriculture. This decision was quickly criticized by members of the farming and scientific communities, who cited her lack of experience as a pretty good reason why she is not the ideal candidate. Kerry Perry Stillerman, the deputy director of the UCS Food and Environment Program, penned an essay detailing her concerns.

Although she has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural development from Texas A&M University, Brooke hasn't done much in the world of agriculture or public policies since she graduated in 1994. In 2020, she co-founded the America First Policy Institute which makes no mention of agriculture. She also has deep ties to anti-environmentalism which come directly from her husband. Who is he? Here's what we know.

Let's meet Brooke Rollins's husband.

Apparently, Brooke and her husband Mark Rollins share a passion for politics. In 1993, the junior civil engineering major from Arlington, Texas was running for re-election as senior yell leader. According to Texas A&M's website, yell leaders are basically hype people. Their job is to get the crowds going at various events, but especially at football games. As part of his campaign, Mark listed the clubs he was involved in such as student government, fish camp, and the Corps of Cadets.

Per his LinkedIn, Mark graduated in 1994 with a BS in Civil Engineering. He would later get his MBA from the Texas McCombs School of Business. He began his career at Price Waterhouse Management Consultants then made the jump to the Arther Andersen LLP accounting firm before landing in his current field. Mark is the President and Director of HKN Energy, Ltd, an oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. He works in oil and gas exploration.

Brooke Rollins loves a conspiracy theory.

Brooke has bought into a fair share of conspiracy theories. The most prevailing one is the idea that federal employees are part of the so-called deep state.

In an essay for the Daily Caller, Brooke said the FBI was "serving as the political police of the regime." The regime in question was the Biden Administration. This was in reference to the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago after President Trump refused to hand over boxes of classified documents he was storing there. Brooke suggested that "their raid and targeting of [then] former President Trump succeeds, [and] they will come for you and me next."