Melania Trump’s Hat Stole the Inauguration Show — The Hamburglar Would Be Proud
It was the worst of times. It was also the worst of times.
As predicted, the second inauguration of President Donald Trump was chock full of oddities and unorthodox moves. Things started to take a turn when it was moved to inside the Capitol due to extremely cold weather conditions. His supporters, who traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration, were disappointed, to say the least. Then, as Carrie Underwood was about to perform "America the Beautiful," a technical issue caused her to sing a capella.
The seating arrangements were also the talk of the town as President Trump chose to give preferred seating to his favorite tech billionaires over his own cabinet members. Also, the Republican governors present at the event were forced to sit in the overflow room. The whole thing was a mess. The one bright light in all of this was the comically large hat Melania Trump chose to wear. The first lady never took it off. Social media responded with a slew of jokes. Here are the best memes.
We are allergic to this look.
Maybe this hat is a conspiracy theory? It would certainly fit the vibe of the administration.
RIP Weird Twitter.
Ba da ba ba ba, We're Hatin' It.
It's possible Melania's hat choice was inspired by her husband's almost pathological love of McDonald's. Again we say, it did kind of steal the show.
Trump, Melania Trump
Is it just us, or is Melania Trump giving more Bond villain than Bond girl?
The Zorro effect
Have there ever been two more opposing forces than Zorro's system of beliefs and Melania Trump's, well, everything?
Let's get dangerous
Evidently Melania Trump is the "terror that flaps in the night."
It is fun to have fun, but you have to know how.
"And this mess is so big, and so deep and so tall; we cannot pick it up. There is no way at all!"
Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof.
"Here come bad news talking this and that..."
Melania Kombat!
Finish him!
We are holding space for Melania Trump's hat.
"I hope you're happy. I hope you're happy too. I hope you're proud how you would grovel in submission, to feed your own ambition. So though I can't imagine how, I hope you're happy right now." It goes without saying but let's say it anyway, something wicked this way comes.