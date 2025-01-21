Melania Trump’s Hat Stole the Inauguration Show — The Hamburglar Would Be Proud It was the worst of times. It was also the worst of times. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 21 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega; YouTube/Chowhound

As predicted, the second inauguration of President Donald Trump was chock full of oddities and unorthodox moves. Things started to take a turn when it was moved to inside the Capitol due to extremely cold weather conditions. His supporters, who traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration, were disappointed, to say the least. Then, as Carrie Underwood was about to perform "America the Beautiful," a technical issue caused her to sing a capella.

The seating arrangements were also the talk of the town as President Trump chose to give preferred seating to his favorite tech billionaires over his own cabinet members. Also, the Republican governors present at the event were forced to sit in the overflow room. The whole thing was a mess. The one bright light in all of this was the comically large hat Melania Trump chose to wear. The first lady never took it off. Social media responded with a slew of jokes. Here are the best memes.

Source: Mega

We are allergic to this look.

why did melania dress as the Benadryl hat man night terror pic.twitter.com/Ow8ek2Qr4G — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) January 20, 2025 Source: X/@ArmandDoma

Maybe this hat is a conspiracy theory? It would certainly fit the vibe of the administration.

RIP Weird Twitter.

Twitter of old would've had Melania's Hat account by now. pic.twitter.com/j4REAiMLCO — Emilie (@EmSilverwood91) January 20, 2025 Source: X/@EmSilverwood91

Ba da ba ba ba, We're Hatin' It.

It's possible Melania's hat choice was inspired by her husband's almost pathological love of McDonald's. Again we say, it did kind of steal the show.

Trump, Melania Trump

Melania and her hat at #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/wNe2swuvns — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) January 20, 2025 Source: X/@TotalSeasons

Is it just us, or is Melania Trump giving more Bond villain than Bond girl?

The Zorro effect

Unpopular opinion. Big Zorro fan here so I liked Melania’s hat. pic.twitter.com/blKW8YyUiX — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) January 20, 2025 Source: X/@TrueFactsStated

Have there ever been two more opposing forces than Zorro's system of beliefs and Melania Trump's, well, everything?

Let's get dangerous

I saw Melania's hat 😭 pic.twitter.com/kjZXLahlcQ — A cultural loss to mankind (@BenneCMO) January 20, 2025 Source: X/@BenneCMO

Evidently Melania Trump is the "terror that flaps in the night."

It is fun to have fun, but you have to know how.

who knew melania would show up looking like a goth cat in the hat. — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) January 21, 2025 Source: X/@RiotGrlErin

"And this mess is so big, and so deep and so tall; we cannot pick it up. There is no way at all!"

Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof.

i know yall might not see the vision

but it took me 7 hours to finally realize melania was in prime pharrell hat mode pic.twitter.com/TWARErSbyU — ab d. roger (@aliabdi) January 21, 2025 Source: X/@aliabdi

"Here come bad news talking this and that..."

Melania Kombat!

Melania still has not ripped that hat off and sent it flying across the room like she’s lord Raiden from Mortal Kombat so I’m losing hope. — Madame Sandler (@BentleyAudrey) January 20, 2025 Source: X/@BentleyAudrey

Finish him!

We are holding space for Melania Trump's hat.

The only correct answer for what Melania's hat was giving! pic.twitter.com/ZmD2HzU0aT — CapNJam (@Geekamora) January 21, 2025