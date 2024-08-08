Home > News > Politics Social Media Is Losing It Over a Dril Tweet That Appeared in a Harris/Walz Press Release It's no secret that young people are running the Harris/Walz pr campaign, and now we have even more proof. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 8 2024, 5:48 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Twitter/@ryanjreilly

You know you're doing something right when you can parlay a bizarre Twitter personality into a Wikipedia page. Twitter began in 2006, and a mere two years later, an account known as dril began climbing the Weird Twitter charts. To the youth reading this, Twitter used to be a very fun, extremely strange place to live. We're sorry you missed it. Heck, even Weird Twitter has its own Wikipedia page.

Article continues below advertisement

As of August 2024, the @dril account has over 2 million followers, and we suspect it's about to get a bunch more. Social media is losing its mind over the fact that a dril tweet was used in a Harris/Walz press release. Many people went from feeling quite panicked about the fate of the Democratic party, to familiarizing themselves with someone who writes things like, "(insufferably) It's pronounced. 'Bloomin Onion.' The 'g' is silent." Let's get into this press release!

Article continues below advertisement

We are now calling this the Harris/Walz dril Press Release. Thank you and good night.

NBC News reporter Ryan J. Reilly was just one of numerous people to post the Harris/Walz press release that included this dril tweet: "and another thing: im not mad. please dont put in the newspaper that i got mad." The title of the press release was "Donald Trump's Very Good, Very Normal Press Conference," and it reads like a Tumblr blog.

The press release fact-checks a press conference former president Donald Trump held Aug. 4, 2024, in which he claimed to have bigger crowds for his events than Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have had for theirs. He also compared the crowd at his Jan. 6, 2021 speech to those who listened to Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

Article continues below advertisement

Reactions to the inclusion of a dril tweet have been mixed. "Oh my... dril made it into the latest VP Harris press release," tweeted writer Charlotte Clymer. Brittany Shepherd, a national politics reporter at ABC News, joked that she was "not looking forward to a 'dril' explainer news cycle." Thankfully, that's not what we're doing here!