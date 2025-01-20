Not to Be Outdone by Her Husband, Melania Trump Has Also Dropped Her Own Meme Coin "The $MELANIA 'memecoin' does not match their reported tokenomics with 89 percent being held by a single wallet." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 20 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to branding and merch, the latest craze appears to be launching your own cryptocurrency. Sometimes it doesn't work out very well, like in Haliey Welch's case. The influencer known as Hawk Tuah Girl launched $HAWK in December 2024 but when the $490 million value quickly dipped to $26.4 million, she was accused of participating in a pump-and-dump scheme.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrities, influencers, and technocrats aren't the only people interested in the world of cryptocurrency. Evidently, it's perfectly fine for politicians to also get in on the digital currency game. The president of the United States is not immune to the allure of meme tokens, as Trump launched his own mere days ahead of his second inauguration. After its success, Melania Trump dropped a meme coin of her own. Here's how you can buy it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Wanna buy the Melania Trump meme coin? It's shockingly easy to do.

Melania announced her $MELANIA meme coin via a post to X, along with a link to where you can buy it. A community note was added, stating, "The $MELANIA 'memecoin' does not match their reported tokenomics with 89 percent being held by a single wallet." It goes on to caution investors about buying the token as doing so is "incredibly risky and will likely result in the loss of funds."

The post directs people to a website that says the $MELANIA meme coin can be purchased using a variety of payment options such as Apple Pay, Venmo, credit card, or cryptocurrency. Because the Melania Memes are minted on the Solana blockchain network, you have to set up a cryptocurrency wallet that supports the Solana blockchain. This is where you can store and subsequently manage your $MELANIA tokens.

Article continues below advertisement

After you set up your Solana wallet, return to the Melania Meme website and connect your wallet which allows you to interact directly with the platform. At this point, you can make transactions and manage your wallet securely.

The Official Melania Meme is live!



You can buy $MELANIA now. https://t.co/8FXvlMBhVf



FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/t2vYiahRn6 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Users are already have trouble with the Melania meme coin.

Several X users have replied to Melania's original post to complain that Solana is suffering from technical issues. "Please use a blockchain that works," wrote one person. "I’ve been stuck on this page over and over. Surely there’s a better way to swap assets." Another user said, "My phantom wallet got drained after connecting to the Jupiter to swap Melania."

If a Melania meme coin isn't your thing, might we interest you in something else from her merch page? Perhaps you've been dying for a cheaply made "gold" necklace that will turn your neck greener than a golf course. For only $600 you can purchase the Vote Freedom necklace which appears to be a coin with Lady Liberty on it. That actually feels more like a meme coin than her meme coin.