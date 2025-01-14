No, Melania Trump Isn’t Suing the View, but if She Did, Here’s a Few Reasons Why 'The View' hosts have discussed Melania Trump's role in Donald Trump's presidency several times. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 14 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: MEGA/ABC

Anyone who has tuned into The View knows the concept of the show is to hear women of various backgrounds and political beliefs share their view of the world around us. Over the show's 20-year-plus run, the hosts — both past and present — have been known to ruffle a few feathers and fall out with some of the public figures they discuss on their platform.

So, is it true? Is Melania suing The View? Let's find out!

Is Melania Trump, suing 'The View'?

Despite what you may have heard, Melania isn't suing The View. In January 2025, gossip YouTube account Uncensored Insight claimed the model sued each The View host for $100 million. Additionally, another channel claims she's suing Sunny for comments she made about Melania and her and Trump's son, Barron Trump. However, amid the ongoing rumors, we searched for any legal records of the First Lady making a court case against the hosts, but there are none available at this time.

What has 'The View' said about Melania Trump?

Though Trump wasn't in the political race when he and Melania got married in 2005, she's been along for the ride since he entered the Presidential race for the first time in 2015. Subsequently, she's found herself even more in the limelight and open to critiques.

Over the years, The View has discussed Melania's time as First Lady during Trump's 2016-2020 presidency. In September 2024, her tenure was mentioned on the show again while the hosts shared their thoughts on her interview with Fox News, her first in two years. In the interview, Melania discussed her husband's "sense of humor," their love for music and dinner, and how much she admires his determination.

The interview wasn't something none of The View hosts seemingly enjoyed. During their conversation, Whoopi mocked Melania saying her husband has a sense of humor. Sunny also mentioned that she didn't feel the Trumps were "polar opposites" and felt she shared many of the same beliefs as her him.

This prompted the hosts to list many of Melania's memorable moments during her time as First Lady, including her "I don't care" coat, and turning a rose garden into a cemetery. Joy also accused her of having her getting her HLN show, Joy Behar: Say Anything!, canceled. The journalist interviewed Melania on her show before it got the axe.