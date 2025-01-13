Sunny Hostin’s Net Worth Could Be Affected by Her Husband’s Legal Troubles — Details Dr. Hostin "knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 13 2025, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to a good fight, Sunny Hostin knows how to handle herself. Before she was hosting The View, Sunny was a law clerk in Maryland before she became a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division. Perhaps one of the hardest career shifts Sunny ever made was when she became a federal prosecutor, specializing in child sex crimes. She later brought this experience into her Investigation Discovery series Truth About Murder With Sunny Hostin.

Unfortunately, Sunny is going to have to call upon her legal expertise for a case that hits much closer to home. Page Six reported that her husband has been accused of insurance fraud, which caused the couple to hire Mark Geragos, who is also trying to get the Menendez brothers out of prison. What will this do to Sunny's net worth? Here's what we know.



Sunny Hostin's net worth is enough to get a nice room with a view.

Sunny, who is reportedly worth $6 million, is about as multi-hyphenated as a person can get. Apart from being a federal prosecutor who also worked for the Department of Justice, Sunny was the "managing director of Business Intelligence and Investigations at Kroll, the world’s leading risk-consulting company," per her website. That certainly brings a certain level of irony to the insurance fraud allegations.

Sunny Hostin Lawyer, author, and television host Net worth: $6 million Sunny Hostin is a lawyer, author, and television host best known for co-hosting The View. Birth date: Oct. 20, 1968 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Birth name: Asunción Cummings Father: William Cummings Mother: Rosa Beza Marriages: Emmanuel Hostin ​(m. 1998) Children: Gabriel Hostin (b. 2002) and Paloma Hostin (b. 2006) Education: Binghamton University, (BA), University of Notre Dame (JD)

She began her television career on Court TV after Nancy Grace invited her on to be a legal analyst. Her real name is Asunción Cummings Hostin, but after Nancy struggled to pronounce Sunny's first name, she switched to a nickname. "She struggled, every take,” Hostin Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on PBS's Finding Your Roots. "It was just so crazy. She couldn’t get it."

From there, Sunny earned herself a regular appearance on The O'Reilly Factor where she frequently debated the show's host and Fox News personality Megyn Kelly. She was signed to the network in 2007 but left in 2016 for The View. Speaking of ABC, in February 2016, Sunny was joined ABC News as their Senior Legal Correspondent and analyst.

Apart from her six-part true crime series with Investigation Discovery, Sunny produced a podcast alongside ABC titled, Have You Seen This Man?, which was about John Ruffo, a consummate fraudster. There's that word again. In 2020, Sunny released her memoir titled, I Am These Truths and followed that up with her debut novel, Summer on the Bluffs. In May 2021, Variety announced that Sunny launched a production company with plans to adapt her novel with Octavia Spencer's production company.

The allegations against Sunny's husband are pretty damaging.

Per a lawsuit obtained by Page Six as reported on by The Daily Mail, Sunny's husband, Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, is "one of 200 defendants named in one of the biggest racketeer-influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) cases ever filed in New York." Dr. Hostin is an orthopedic surgeon who is accused of accepting kickbacks for performing surgery and then "billing a company that insured taxi companies and Uber and Lyft drivers."