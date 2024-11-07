Home > Television > The View 'The View's' Sunny Hostin Once Referred to Her 26-Year Marriage as a "Hot Mess Express" The pair have been married since 1998. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 7 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@sunny

On a show like The View, during which the hosts spend so much time talking about love, marriage, and relationships as a whole, it's only natural to wonder whether the women themselves are married. And as for long-time host Sunny Hostin, the answer to that question is a resounding, 26-year-long yes.

Sunny and her husband, Emmanuel, have been married since 1998 and have welcomed multiple children together — but on an episode of the show back in 2023, the 54-year-old host admitted that things haven't always been ideal between them. In fact, she referred to her marriage as being "jacked up." Let's take a look.

Sunny and Emmanuel Hostin have been married for over two decades.

In her memoir, Sunny opened up about meeting her husband for the first time while attending church one day: "He was gorgeous, decked out in a beautifully tailored suit." Though she felt underdressed, she was determined to meet him, and she actually followed him to a nearby bagel shop after the church service to strike up a conversaion.

Two years later, Sunny and Emmanuel tied the knot in 1998. Per People, their nuptials took place in a small, intimate ceremony with a few friends and family.

In the years following, the couple welcomed two children into their lives. In 2002, their son Gabriel Hostin was born, and four years later, in 2006, their daughter Paloma Hostin was born.

Their children are incredibly precious to them, especially since Sunny and her husband openly struggled with infertility for years while trying to get pregnant. However, after years of miscarriages and IVF treatments, they were thankfully able to expand their family.

However, while their children have been a major source of happiness in their lives, Sunny once admitted on air during an episode of The View that her and Emmanuel's relationship wasn't always strong.

In 2023, the women took part in a "relationship audit" that required them to answer certain questions about their partners and relationships, from common interests to conversation topics. It was during this segment that she seemed to realize that her marriage might not be as strong as she once thought.

“I didn’t like this to be honest,” she told her co-hosts of the segment. "I started looking at this stuff, and I was like, ‘Oh, my marriage is jacked up. ... I was thinking I got a nice, beautiful marriage. It’s been 25 years and stuff."

However, the episode helped her realize that they faced a few issues, like a lack of shared interests and the inability to talk about certain topics together, like their finances. "I was like, ‘My marriage is a hot mess express.' I didn’t like it," she continued.