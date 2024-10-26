Home > Human Interest Mark Geragos Has Represented a Lot of Wealthy People — Let's Take a Look at His Net Worth "You can’t be an effective lawyer if you don’t have insight into human nature." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 26 2024, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When tasked with thinking of notable lawyers, as no one is ever asked to do, there are a few names that probably come to mind. Obviously Johnnie Cochran would be at the top of the list, as the man who defended O.J. Simpson and famously rhymed his way into an acquittal. Gloria Allred might also come to mind. She mostly loves a feminist cause and was more than happy to represent Nicole Brown Simpson's family in their civil suit against O.J. On the other hand, don't Google Allred and Harvey Weinstein.

It's unclear when lawyers started becoming stars in their own right, but it's a trend that is apparently here to stay. A polarizing case usually lends itself to this phenomenon, which is why Mark Geragos could be the next big thing. He is one of the attorneys who just secured a resentencing recommendation for the Menendez brothers. Prior to that, he worked on some big cases that probably got the seasoned attorney a hefty payout. Let's take a look at his net worth.

Mark Geragos's net worth is pretty impressive.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Geragos has a net worth of $25 million which is pretty good for anyone and in particular, a lawyer. In August 2023, Mark was a guest on the American Bar Association's Law Student Podcast where he revealed he did not always want to be a criminal defense lawyer. Mark initially thought he might follow in his father's prosecutorial footsteps, but things changed when he witnessed his father trying to send a kid to prison for being in the same room as marijuana.

Mark Geragos Criminal defense lawyer Net worth: $25 million Mark Geragos is an internationally-recognized criminal defense lawyer who has represented numerous people of note such as Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder, and Robert Downey Jr. Birth date: Oct. 5, 1957 Birth place: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth name: Mark John Geragos Father: Paul Geragos Mother: Betty Jane Geragos Marriages: Paulette (Kassabian) Geragos Children: Jake Geragos and Teny Geragos Education: Haverford College, B.A., 1979; Loyola Marymount University, J.D., 1982

During the interview, Geragos told the host, who was still in law school, that if he chose to go directly to a prestigious law firm he would miss out on a lot. In particular, Mark was referring to human nature and how vital it is to learn about it. "You can’t be an effective lawyer if you don’t have insight into human nature, if you don’t understand how people think," he said. This kind of thinking is what made Geragos a great attorney and is why high-profile clients seek him out.

Geragos's resume reads like a movie script. From getting prostitution charges against James Bond director Lee Tamahori dismissed, to the "dismissal of a decades-old murder charge against Japanese national Kazuyoshi Miura, a case christened the 'Japanese O.J. Case' by Japanese media," this man has done and seen it all. So, how much does it cost to hire an incredible lawyer like Geragos?

Mark Geragos's hourly rate could buy a really cheap car.