Harvey Weinstein's Health Has Taken a Drastic Turn — The Reactions Are Mixed

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein got some good news in April 2024, when New York's highest court overturned his 2020 sexual assault and rape convictions. Although he still has a 16-year prison sentence waiting for him in Los Angeles, the movie mogul is tentatively scheduled to be in court again in NYC, on Nov. 12, 2024.

That could change if Weinstein's physical issues do not improve. Harvey Weinstein's health has declined rapidly, forcing a move to a secured part of Bellevue Hospital. Here's what we know.



According to the Associate Press, Weinstein is being treated for a "variety of health problems including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs." These are not the only issues the medical staff are monitoring. He also has diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, and fluid on his heart and lungs.

Weinstein's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, released a statement thanking the "officers, doctors and nurses" in the correctional facility medical system “who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward." NPR reported that Weinstein was previously at Bellevue in April 2024 to undergo testing. " It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He's got a lot of problems," said his attorney, Arthur Aidala.