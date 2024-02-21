Home > News > Human Interest Golfing, Tweeting, and Tweeting About Golf — O.J. Simpson Is Doing Exactly What You Think We did not have a O.J. Simpson and Tom Sandoval crossover on our 2024 bingo card. By Brandon Wetherbee Feb. 21 2024, Published 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/X

O.J. Simpson is back in the news thanks to Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval. It’s like 1994 has crossed into 2024.

O.J. Simpson, a person most known for being found not guilty in the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, was previously famous for being one of the best NFL running backs of all time, a relatively funny comedic actor, a pitchman for Hertz and a Heisman Trophy winner. However, since his release in 2017 after serving time for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, O.J. is still making headlines — and for reasons you might not expect.

So, what is O.J. Simpson doing now?

O.J. is currently regularly posting to Twitter/X, golfing and rooting for his former teams, the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. He has 870,500+ followers since joining on June 14, 2019. He predicted a 24-20 win for the 49ers and, while he wasn’t right, he was pretty close. According to Local News 10, O.J. has prostate cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas. He has denied rumors of being in hospice care on Twitter/X.

O.J. may be popping up in your timeline due to a recent interview Tom Sandoval did with The New York Times. In the piece, Tom says, “I'm not a pop culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit of the same?” No, it’s not a little bit the same but the piece is titled “How Tom Sandoval Became The Most Hated Man In America” and there’s a good argument that both O.J. and Tom are more hated than liked.

Where does O.J. Simpson live now?

Since being released from prison O.J. spends most weekends during the NFL and college football season releasing 90 to 120 second clips about the sport from his home, a golf course community of Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada according to The Daily Mail.

So, what did OJ get convicted of?

Taking back his stuff. Kind of. O.J. was found guilty of robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a deadly weapon in 2008. It stemmed from a September 13, 2007 incident in Las Vegas. O.J. and others broke into the Palace Station hotel room of sports memorabilia dealer Bruce Fromong and stole memorabilia at gunpoint. He was convicted of 12 counts and served 9 years of the maximum 33-year sentence. He was granted parole and released on October 1, 2017.