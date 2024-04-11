Home > News > Human Interest Who Killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman? A Theory Posits It Was O.J. Simpson's Son William Dear is a private investigator who believes O.J. Simpson's oldest son is actually the killer. Dear is also a character. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 11 2024, Published 7:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Ron Goldman; Nicole Brown Simpson

It's impossible to explain the significance of the O.J. Simpson verdict to anyone who wasn't a fully formed human being in October 1995. This was a complicated case that was coming on the heels of incredible racial unrest in the city of Los Angeles. It had only been three years since the brutal beating of Rodney King, a Black man, by members of the Los Angeles Police Department. Those officers were acquitted, which kicked off the Los Angeles riots in May 1992.

When you consider this, as well as the racist remarks of Los Angeles Police Detective Mark Fuhrman who was investigating the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, it was undoubtedly a recipe for a not guilty verdict. No one trusted the Los Angeles Police Department, and they had good reason not to. As difficult as it is to comprehend, a lot of people believed Simpson was innocent. One theory has been put forth by a private detective who has followed the case from the start. Let's get into it.

Source: Getty Images (L-R): Jason and Arnelle Simpson listen to opening arguments on Jan. 26, 1995

One man believes O.J. Simpson's son was responsible for the murders.

Private investigator William Dear has devoted much of his life to the idea that not only is Simpson innocent, but his oldest son is actually the killer. In February 2024 he spoke with CBS Texas about what he has no problem calling an obsession. Based out of Mt. Calm, Texas (an odd name given the subject matter), Dear has an entire true-crime lab mostly devoted to the case.

Dear's office is in a converted bank in a town that boasts a population of 200 people. If he wanted, he could open one heck of a true-crime museum. He's the kind of guy who has unbelievable story after unbelievable story, but it's clear that he's sharp as a tack and knows what he's doing when it comes to catching the bad guys. By the way, Dear says he once exhumed Lee Harvey Oswald's body, but that's a tale for another day.

At the time of the interview, Dear was 86 years old and just as committed to his job as the day he started, though a great deal of his focus has been on O.J. Simpson ever since he was first arrested in 1994. "I listened to what was being said about what had happened, and it really didn't make much sense to me," said Dear. Mere days after the murders, Dear headed to Los Angeles to do some investigating on his own.

The buck doesn't stop at Dear's office. His home is where the bulk of the Simpson-related evidence lives in a room labeled "CSI." Dear calls it his crime lab and he doesn't hold back. One wall is covered in oversized photos of the crime scene, including the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Then there are the clues which Dear says indicate that Simpson's oldest son, Jason Simpson, is the killer. He even claims to own the Jeep that Jason was driving the night of the murders.

The most shocking reveal of all is when Dear points to a knife and says it's the missing murder weapon. Authorities searched the Brentwood home where the crimes took place as well as a vacant lot in Chicago near where Simpson had been immediately after the murders. Dear found his knife in a box of items in a storage unit that reportedly belonged to Jason. The private investigator bought the items in the unit during an auction.