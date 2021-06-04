F. Lee Bailey Had His Controversies, but He Was Also a Father of Three

One of the most notorious and legendary criminal cases of all time, The People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson aka O.J. Simpson, rocked the nation and the world. A man who was once a famed athlete was now on trial for murder. What was even more notorious about the case is that O.J. went free.

Famed attorney F. Lee Bailey was one of the lawyers representing O.J. as part of his attorney “Dream Team” during the 1995 trial. He is also famous for representing Patty Hearst, Sam Sheppard, and more in high-profile cases.

It was recently announced that the famed attorney passed away at the age of 87. So, what was F. Lee’s story? Did he have a family of his own? How did he pass? We have all the details below.