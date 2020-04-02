O.J. Simpson Gave His Two Cents on Whether or Not Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband

One of the biggest takeaways people had from Tiger King is that there's a good chance Joe Exotic's rival, Carole Baskin, killed her first husband, Don Lewis. It's been the subject of countless memes, and now, some serious inquiries from a Florida sheriff are being made regarding the disappearance of the multi-millionaire thanks to all of the hullabaloo created by the documentary.

In fact, Carole's story is becoming so prevalent, even O.J. Simpson's gotten himself involved.