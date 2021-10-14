Here's Everything You Need to Know About Nicole Brown Simpson's Kids

Ever since the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, many people have been enamored with learning about her kids, Sydney and Justin. Both of them were kept away from the limelight while growing up, and they’ve continued to live their lives out of the public eye.

Per E!, Sydney and Justin moved to Florida with O.J. years after the tumultuous murder trial. And the big move allowed them to maintain their anonymity.

35-year-old Sydney reportedly went on to earn a B.A. in sociology from Boston University and lived in Atlanta, Ga. briefly before settling down in St. Petersburg, Fla. According to the outlet, she purchased a home there and currently owns and operates the property management business Simpsy LLC.