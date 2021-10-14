Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister, Tanya Brown, Works to Honor Her Memory

After surviving her suicide attempt, Tanya turned a new page and received her master’s degree in psychology counseling. She then embarked on a new career as a motivational speaker, life coach, and published author.

In her first book, Finding Peace Amid the Chaos: My Escape From Depression and Suicide, she opens up about her mental health struggles and how she was able to live a more meaningful life that allowed her to overcome depression and traumatic events.

Tanya also penned The Seven Characteristics of Abuse: Where It Starts and Where It Can End, in which she illustrates the signs of domestic abuse and offers up tips to victims and those in unhealthy relationships.