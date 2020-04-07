Don't Worry, Joy Behar Hasn't Left 'The View' — She's Tuning in Virtually!

It feels like forever since we've seen our favorite co-hosts on their respective talk shows. One series that has particularly switched things up amid the coronavirus pandemic is NBC's The View . Since mid-March, the normal panel of women has not been the same, and viewers are specifically missing the show's lead woman Joy Behar . So, where has Joy Behar been on The View? Scroll down for everything we know!

Where is Joy Behar on 'The View'?

So it turns out, the 77-year-old is working from home to avoid the studio and reduce her risk of contracting COVID-19. "You really can't tell how old I am by looking at me, but I am actually up there,'' she said on the show on March 13. "I decided that I think I'm gonna stay home for a while. I'm gonna socially distance myself for a little bit, so next week you won't see me here." We haven't seen her on the live panel since.

Source: Instagram

She elaborated on her decision to be precautious at the time: "I have to point out I'm in a higher-risk group for my age, but I'm perfectly healthy. I'm doing this myself," she said. "Luckily I don't have to worry about childcare and things like that, and also I have enough money to take off some time."

Since Joy has been socially distant, the talk show has checked in with her virtually from time to time. "This type of restfulness is exhausting for me. I'm more lethargic than normal," she revealed in a call-in to the series two weeks into her self-quarantine. "I've not been able to maintain a six-feet distance from my refrigerator. I could emerge from this debacle morbidly obese, it's possible," Joy jokingly added.

On top of the virtual well-being check-ins, over the past few weeks, Joy has also been weighing in with her co-hosts from home on different real-world topics as part of their popular #HotTopics segment. While it's not the same as seeing Joy on the panel, hearing her voice and seeing her on the video will certainly do for now!

Joy isn't the only co-host taking a break from being in-person right now. The series' other leading woman, Whoopi Goldberg, decided to also socially distance herself due to her age and recent pneumonia complications. Additionally, Meghan McCain has also decided to stay home, as she recently announced she is pregnant with her first child. Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Sara Haines were still reporting from the panel in NYC, but in the last few days, they've also been phoning in from home.

In fact, the beginning of March was the first time not one co-host was in the studio for the broadcast. "For the first time in @TheViewABC history, this week the co-hosts officially talked #HotTopics from home. A behind the scenes view of our studio from our executive producer Brian Teta," the show's Instagram wrote alongside a photo of the empty studio. Here's hoping Joy and the rest of the gang return to The View sooner rather than later!