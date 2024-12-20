Did the "Hawk Tuah" Girl Get Arrested? Here's the Tea Behind the Crypto Scandal Just after her cryptocurrency launched, Haliey Welch (aka "Hawk Tuah" girl) suddenly went silent on the internet. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 20 2024, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch

Like every year in the 2020s, 2024 was the year of viral sensations and quick rockets to superstardom. This is exactly what happened to Haliey Welch, who went massively viral after her "Hawk Tuah" comments. It led to a meme frenzy and eventually a Talk Tuah podcast which cemented Haliey's celebrity.

Article continues below advertisement

However, rumors began circulating in December 2024 that Haliey had been arrested. So was the "Hawk Tuah" girl arrested? here's what we know about her possible arrest and the crypto scandal haunting her.

Article continues below advertisement

Was the "Hawk Tuah" girl arrested?

Sometime in early December 2024, Haliey all but disappeared from the internet. Her Talk Tuah podcast went dark, and she seemed to be completely under the radar all of a sudden. While we do not believe she was arrested, there was a reason behind her sudden disappearance.

According to a filing obtained by Law.com writes that Haliey and her "Hawk Tuah" partners are being sued after a Hawk Tuah memecoin, a cryptocurrency based on her famous quote, tanked. The memecoin lost 95 percent of its value in a single day after it was released Dec. 4, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Court documents allege that the suit "arises from the unlawful promotion and sale of the Hawk Tuah cryptocurrency memecoin, known as the '$HAWK' token, which Defendants offered and sold to the public without proper registration." So while it does not appear that Haliey has been arrested, she's most definitely dealing with some big issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Haliey's rise (and fall) in 2024 was first meteoric, and now problematic for the young star.

The one thing about a rapid rise to fame is that there's usually a fall on the other side. While Haliey has not hinted at plans to shutter her podcast indefinitely, she may need to stay quiet and stay focused for a while. With great fame comes great attention. And that attention can be a mixed blessing.

Article continues below advertisement

It's safe to say that without her sudden fame, Haliey wouldn't be dealing with the sudden headache that is the lawsuit over her crypto scandal. So was it worth it all?

If you watch Haliey's podcast, it becomes instantly evident that she is enjoying herself. Interviewing celebrities and enjoying her sudden own celebrity is one of those surreal experiences that not many people will get to enjoy in life.

Article continues below advertisement