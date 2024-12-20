'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Hasn't Been Seen in Weeks — What Happened to Her? Haliey Welch has not been seen in public amid memecoin backlash. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 20 2024, 7:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hay_welch

Almost as quickly as she became a household name (at least the "hawk tuah" part of it all), hawk tuah girl Haliey Welch got into trouble with a crypto coin she helped develop. And now, she appears to be missing. In fact, some people think that the hawk tuah girl is dead. But how true is that rumor and when was Haliey actually seen in public last?

Despite making a brand around her viral video where she explained in crude detail a private act, Haliey's fall from grace might be here. She attached her name to a memecoin called $HAWK token, a kind of cryptocurrency, and after it faced backlash and legal troubles, Hailey appeared to vanish from the public eye. Is she in hiding or is it something far worse? Both seem possible at this point.

Is "hawk tuah" girl Haliey Welch dead?

The last time Haliey posted on Instagram was on Dec. 3 in a post about her podcast. In the comments, some users told Haliey to "talk tuah" lawyer amid legal troubles following the failed crypto coin that Hailey attached herself too. Others commented to ask, "where is the money?" And some wondered just where Haliey is after the critics came calling and things began to go downhill for her. Although Haliey hasn't been active on Instagram, she has shared posts on TikTok as recently as Dec. 18.

Technically, she reposted TikToks, but it shows that she has been active on social media in some way, despite many wondering where she is now. And so far, no one has confirmed that hawk tuah girl Haliey is dead or that something nefarious happened to her. The fact that she has been radio silent on social media following the failure of the memecoin could be something her lawyers advised. Or, it's in an effort to lay low until the heat dies down a bit.

the longer that hawk tuah girl stays silent after her crypto scheme upset thousands of incels the more I respect her — Sarah Everett (@goddammitsarah) December 19, 2024

The hawk tuah girl hasn't been seen as her crypto coin faced backlash and legal troubles.

As one of her business ventures after she began to gain notoriety following her original viral video, Haliey helped promote the $HAWK token cryptocurrency. After it raked in millions of dollars from people who wanted to invest in the crypto coin, a lawsuit was filed by investors against the founder and other associated companies.

Though Haliey is not named as a defendant in the suit, the accusations are that the founding company failed to be properly registered. Haliey is attached to it because of her promotion of the memecoin. The unregistered crypto called $HAWK token went under soon after it launched, but not before hundreds of millions of dollars were invested into it.