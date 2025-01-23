The 2025 Oscar Nominations Bring Plenty to Celebrate — But Also Some Notable Snubs There are a few major snubs that definitely deserve a mention! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 23 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: A24 / Amazon MGM Studios / Roadside Attractions

The 2025 Oscar nominations are finally here, and there's a lot to be excited about! For one, Karla Sofía Gascón has made history as the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for an Academy Award. Plus, Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are going head-to-head for Best Supporting Actor — how cool is that?!

Article continues below advertisement

But of course, with the good comes the bad. There are a few major snubs that definitely deserve a mention, so if you're curious to see which talented stars and standout films got overlooked, keep scrolling for the full list!

Source: Mega Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announcing the 2025 Oscars nominations.

Article continues below advertisement

Here are some of the biggest snubs from the 2025 Oscars.

When it comes to performance snubs this year, there are quite a few that come to mind. Among the most notable are Angelina Jolie in Maria, Nicole Kidman in Babygirl, Daniel Craig in Queer, Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl, Marianne Jean-Baptiste in Hard Truths, Margaret Qualley in The Substance, Lily-Rose Depp in Nosferatu, and Denzel Washington in Gladiator II.

And honestly, the list goes on! Each of these actors seemed like a lock for a nomination, but it's been such a strong year for performances that the competition was fierce, and unfortunately, there just weren't enough spots to go around.

Article continues below advertisement

Biggest Oscar snub? Clarence Maclin in supporting actor for SING SING. Going toe-to-toe with Colman Domingo is no small feat, but his are the scenes you remember most. At once a powerhouse performance and a lovely slow bloom. I can't wait to see where his career goes from here. pic.twitter.com/6O4PbmlWB6 — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) January 23, 2025

But arguably the most surprising acting snub of all? Clarence Maclin, who portrayed a fictionalized version of himself in Sing Sing. Despite his strong performance, he was left out of the Best Supporting Actor race. On the bright side, he did score an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for his contribution to the film's script — which is a huge win!

Article continues below advertisement

As for films themselves, the fan-favorite romantic sports drama Challengers was notably absent from the nomination list this year. Many of us thought it had a solid shot at a Best Original Score nomination, especially given the rave reviews for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' work, which had been a highlight all awards season long.

Then there's Dune: Part Two — the critically acclaimed space epic missed out on several categories where it seemed like a lock, including adapted screenplay, directing, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, and editing. Nevertheless, the film did score a Best Picture nomination, which is no small feat!

Article continues below advertisement

No best original score Oscar nomination for CHALLENGERS’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/enLNVu9j94 — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) January 23, 2025

It's also hard to believe, but both A Real Pain and Sing Sing missed out on Best Picture nominations — how is that even possible?! Meanwhile, in the Best Documentary Feature category, the universally loved Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story was snubbed entirely. Despite being an early favorite and winning several awards, it didn't even make the shortlist. It was also named one of the top 5 documentaries of 2024 by the National Board of Review, so this omission is especially surprising.