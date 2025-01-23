Billy Ray Cyrus' Family Reveals They've Been "Worried" About Him for Years "Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away," Trace Cyrus wrote. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 23 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After his "epic disaster" of a performance at President Donald Trump's Liberty Ball, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has sparked concern about his health. The singer took the stage in Washington D.C., but his performance was marred by technical issues.

Not only did he choose a flat, spoken-word style of singing, but Billy Ray also ditched the set when his guitar malfunctioned. While he's faced criticism for the performance, his son, Trace, wrote an emotional letter expressing the family's worries for his well-being.

Source: YouTube Billy Ray Cyrus performing at the Liberty Ball on Jan. 20, 2025.

Billy Ray Cyrus' family is concerned about his health.

As of now, it's unclear whether Billy Ray Cyrus is dealing with any health issues. He hasn't publicly commented on the matter, but his performance at the Liberty Ball has led many to believe he may need to seek rehab and get the help he supposedly needs.

While this remains unconfirmed, a Miley Cyrus fan account on X (formerly Twitter) shared that a source close to the family claimed that Billy Ray has been "isolated for months" and battling "drug and alcohol use." The post also suggested that his health has noticeably declined and that he's distanced himself from his family. However, it's important to note that this information has not been verified and should be taken with a grain of salt.

the billy ray cyrus incident is really concerning yet everyone is laughing in the comments. weird how everyone was in tears after watching a star is born but laugh when it’s happening irl — posie ✌️ (@ghostedpoet13) January 21, 2025

On Wednesday, January 22, Trace Cyrus posted an emotional open letter to his father on Instagram. In the letter, the musician expressed the deep concern that the entire Cyrus family feels for him.

"Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you," he wrote. "Sadly, the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point."

Trace also noted that both he and the rest of the Cyrus family — especially his youngest sister Noah — have been "genuinely worried" about Billy Ray for a long time, but he's distanced himself from them. He then pointed out that Noah, despite being deeply hurt by his absence, still wants her father in her life. Trace even emphasized that she's Billy Ray's "baby girl" and deserves more attention and support from him.

"Somehow just like me, she still idolizes you though," he added. "We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at Mamaw's funeral when you didn't expect me to, I'm still here right now.