ASAP Rocky’s Mom Doesn’t Play About Her Son — Let’s Meet Her! The "Sundress" rapper's mom was called "beautiful" by a judge during his January 2025 firearm trial. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 23 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Rapper ASAP Rocky's music has been on hip-hop's radar since he came onto the scene in the 2010s. However, in recent years, the Harlem native has sparked some extra attention regarding the women in his life. For those uninitiated, Rocky, the love of his life, and his baby mama are none other than Rihanna. However, in January 2025, fans of the "Sundress" artist were reminded that RiRi isn't the only baddie in his camp.

During Rocky's firearm assault trial stemming from his November 2021 altercation with his former friend ASAP Relli (Terell Ephron), ASAP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers's mom, Renee Black, and sister Erika B., attended in support of him. In court, Rocky's judge commented on how "beautiful" his mother is and said she "Must have had him when you were about 7?" While she clarified she didn't have her son at 7, Rocky's mom has been known to stand by his side through whatever trial he endures. Here's what to know about his mom.

Who is ASAP Rocky's mom?

Rocky was born in Harlem on Oct. 3, 1988, to Renee and his father, Adrian Mayers. Renee and Adrian are both from Barbados and raised the rapper and his sister in New York City. The couple named their children after rap duo Eric B. and Rakim, making them aware of classic hip-hop early on. Rocky also has an older brother, Ricky Mayers, who died when he was 13. The artist has said his brother's death inspired him to take rapping more seriously.

Rocky's mother is often part of his personal life. In July 2024, the published author was spotted accompanying Rihanna at her book signing. She has also been supportive of her son through several legal battles.

Renee Black has defended her son's legal troubles in the past.

Renee captivating a judge with her ageless beauty came as she supported her son through jail time and court proceedings. Before he was arrested in April 2022 for allegedly firing multiple shots at ASAP Relli during a dispute over an alleged unpaid funeral expense, Rocky served time in a Swedish jail in 2019.

Rocky was arrested in Stockholm for an altercation with another man during his headlining performance at the Smash festival. He was accused of jumping the man, Mustafa Jafari, with two members of his entourage. Rocky was in Sweden's custody for a month, prompting artists like Nicki Minaj and Tyler, The Creator, to speak out on his behalf. President Donald Trump also expressed his support in Sweden, bringing him back to the U.S.

While Rocky had support from his celebrity friends, Renee was at the forefront of bringing her son home. In July 2019, she spoke at the National Action Network (NAN) Weekly Action Rally, where she discussed the "inhumane" conditions her son was under during his sentence, per the rally's website. Renee also told TMZ she believed her son's race played a role in his sentencing. "If it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, then it's a duck," she said.