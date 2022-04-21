Why Did A$AP Rocky Get Arrested? What to KnowBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 21 2022, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
"Testing" and "Long. Live. ASAP" rapper A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers) got arrested by the police after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Rihanna's boyfriend and the father of her unborn child has run into legal troubles several times over the years. Why did he get arrested in April 2022? Here's what you should know.
Why did A$AP Rocky get arrested?
A$AP Rocky has been under investigation for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place near Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles in November 2021.
According to USA Today, a man fired a handgun after an argument with an acquaintance. The victim survived the incident, only sustaining a minor injury. The attacker and two other men left the scene on foot.
"The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment," a statement by the Los Angeles Police Department outlines. "Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot."
A$AP Rocky was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after arriving in Los Angeles from Barbados. Members of the police executed a search warrant on his Los Angeles home the same day, per TMZ.
A$AP Rocky has been released on a $550,000 bond. His court date has been set for Aug. 17, 2022.
He and Rihanna are expecting their first child. They announced the pregnancy in January 2022. Rihanna is thought to be in her third trimester, though she has yet to announce her due date.
Fans believe the baby will arrive in April or May 2022. Breakup and cheating rumors have hit the couple recently, but A$AP Rocky and Rihanna traveled to Barbados together and were spotted together after the rumors ran rampant.
A$AP Rocky, Bladimir Corniel, and David Rispers Jr. were arrested in Sweden in 2019.
This isn't A$AP's first run-in with the law. A$AP Rocky, Bladimir Corniel, and David Rispers Jr. were arrested on July 3, 2019, after a fight broke out at a Stockholm branch of Max Burgers, a Swedish fast-food chain. A$AP Rocky was detained for two weeks. Former U.S. President Donald Trump posted a now-deleted tweet calling for his release on July 19, 2019, per BBC.
The incident occurred after his performance at the Smash Festival. He canceled concerts at Longitude Festival in Dublin and Wireless Festival in London because of the Swedish prison stint. A$AP Rocky was found guilty in August 2019. He was ordered to pay $1,300 in compensation to the victim, and he was given a two-year suspended sentence.
"The difference between me and Rocky’s treatment in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgustingly go hand in hand: white privilege and systemic racism," G-Eazy, a rapper who was arrested for drug possession and assault in Sweden in May 2018, told Complex. "Let's call it what it is. He should not be behind bars right now."