A Complete Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's RomanceBy Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 14 2022, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
After months of pregnancy rumors, Rihanna has announced that she’s expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The superstars were longtime friends before they began their romantic relationship, and now, their blossoming love has made them one of Hollywood’s it-couples.
Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of their relationship.
September 2012: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share a steamy VMAs performance.
Fans began shipping Rihanna and Rocky since the 2012 VMAs. The Fenty Beauty CEO performed “Cockiness (Love It)” on stage at the event and Rocky joined in to rap his verse from the song’s remix. While dancing together, the “Good For You” artist grabbed Rih's backside and planted a kiss on his future baby mama’s neck, which was all fans needed to speculate about a brewing connection.
September 2013: A$AP Rocky asks Rihanna to be his love interest in the “Fashion Killa” video.
Following the 2012 VMAs, Rihanna and Rocky began hanging out more and more. After joining her on tour in March 2013, Rocky asked the “Diamonds” singer to star in his music video for the song “Fashion Killa.” In the video, Rihanna plays Rocky’s love interest, and the two exchange multiple giggles while he’s styling his boo.
June 2018: The romance rumors continue after their cozy Paris Fashion Week appearance.
Rihanna and Rocky dealt with more relationship rumors throughout the mid-2010s. However, in a 2015 interview with Hot97, the rapper shared that they never dated and had a platonic relationship. In 2017, Rihanna seemed to lay the rumors to rest when she started dating Hassan Jameel. Nonetheless, when the pair sat next to each other at Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show for Paris Fashion Week, they had undeniable chemistry.
December 2019: A$AP and Rihanna grace the red carpet together.
Rocky and Rihanna fueled dating reports once again after they attended the 2019 British Fashion Awards. Although she was still romantically linked to Hassan at the time, the Fenty designer was glowing as she and her friend were photographed on the red carpet.
August 2020: Rocky discusses having babies with Rihanna.
By January 2020, Rihanna and Hassan had officially broken up after three years of dating. In August of that year, she and Rocky collaborated on her first campaign for Fenty Skin. The pair showed off their comfortable rapport again in GQ’s video series, Face to Face. Rihanna and Rocky revealed their love for the f-word and skincare icons, and answered rapid-fire questions, which prompted the rapper to predict that the couple’s kids would be “flyer” than them.
December 2020: Their first Christmas as a couple.
In November 2020, People reported that Rihanna and Rocky had started dating after years of friendship. Although neither of them confirmed the reports, the “You Da One” singer invited her new beau to spend their first holiday together as a couple. The pair spent Christmas in Barbados with Rihanna’s family and were reportedly “inseparable.”
January 2021: Rihanna supports her man on Instagram.
Rihanna, who typically keeps her relationships off of social media, showed her support for her man by dazzling fans in a pair of Amina Muaddi gladiators, which Rocky and the brand had collaborated on. Rihanna also wore a matching bikini top and a long cover-up on her waist in the steamy Instagram photos.
May 2021: Rocky calls Rihanna the “love of my life.”
Rocky was the first to discuss his and Rihanna’s romance publicly. In his GQ June/July cover story, he beamed with excitement after Samuel Hine asked him about their relationship. Even though he didn’t mention Rihanna’s name, Rocky declared the cultural phenom was “my lady” and the “love of my life.” The rapper, who previously dated Kendall Jenner, Love & Hip-Hop alum Tahiry Jose, and Rita Ora, said being with RiRi makes him want to be monogamous.
“I think when you know, you know,” Rocky declared. “She's the one.”
September 2021: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make their Met Gala debut.
Although paparazzi had followed the couple on previous dates, Rihanna and Rocky made their first official appearance as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala. The fashion icons stunned on the red carpet and shared several smooches along the way. However, Rihanna revealed to E!’s Daily Pop that the lovers didn’t plan on causing such a stir on fashion’s biggest night.
"We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately, we were planning our looks just to be prepared," Rihanna said. “We ended up getting ready together and going, and I didn't even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s––t.'"
January 2022: Baby on board!
The power couple nearly shut down the internet on Jan. 31 when several photos of Rihanna’s pregnant belly surfaced. In the pics, she and Rocky were holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes as she proudly showed off her bare stomach underneath a vintage Chanel pink puffer coat. Rihanna then took to her Instagram page to formally announce the pregnancy with another baby bump shot on Feb. 2. She also shared more photos in a slideshow, including one with Rocky affectionately kissing her forehead.
April 2022: Rihanna loves her “simple” life with A$AP Rocky.
After almost two years of dating and a baby on the way, Rihanna finally opened up about her relationship with Rocky in her Vogue cover story. During the interview, she shared how their friendship shifted into something more when they embarked on a road trip in the summer of 2020. On the trip, Rihanna “would grill barefoot” as her partner “tie-dyed t-shirts picked up at the gas station.”
“I still have it, too,” Rihanna told the outlet about the grill from Walmart. “It works like nobody’s business.”
The Savage X Fenty CEO said that although she had her reservations about the two becoming more than friends, she now knows she and Rocky are destined to be together.
“I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” Rihanna said. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls--t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”