Rocky was the first to discuss his and Rihanna’s romance publicly. In his GQ June/July cover story, he beamed with excitement after Samuel Hine asked him about their relationship. Even though he didn’t mention Rihanna’s name, Rocky declared the cultural phenom was “my lady” and the “love of my life.” The rapper, who previously dated Kendall Jenner, Love & Hip-Hop alum Tahiry Jose, and Rita Ora, said being with RiRi makes him want to be monogamous.

“I think when you know, you know,” Rocky declared. “She's the one.”