Jeremy Strong's Turquoise Bucket Hat is the Meme Sensation of the Golden Globes Jeremy Strong's velvet suit and matching bucket hat at the 2025 Golden Globes are now social media's latest meme obsession! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 6 2025, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Mega / X / @AgathasSapphic

The 2025 Golden Globes may be over, but Jeremy Strong's unforgettable outfit is still the talk of the town. The actor, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, made a bold fashion statement in a turquoise velvet suit and matching bucket hat from Loro Piana.

Jeremy paired the striking blazer and trousers with a cozy white turtleneck, turquoise sunglasses, a wristwatch, and black shoes. Talk about a look that's equal parts chic and playful! While he didn't take home the award, the Emmy-winning actor definitely won over social media with his show-stopping ensemble. And the memes? They're already rolling in. Check out a few of the best below!

Jeremy Strong should've been on 'Girls.'

Jeremy Strong inspired by HBO Girls character Marnie Michaels pic.twitter.com/ZWjvrVq5xO — adriana (@funnysexywoman) January 6, 2025

As fans of both Succession and Girls, we're pretty sure this meme was made just for us. The resemblance is spot on... and now that we think about it, we’re convinced "L to the OG" was totally inspired by Marine belting "Stronger" on Girls.

He's all about that big hat energy.

It's honestly strange seeing Jeremy Strong without a hat these days — not just because of that… interesting haircut he's sporting for the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, but because it feels like Jeremy and a bucket hat are a package deal!

Anne Hathaway would LOVE this post.

Mia Thermopolis after getting a fresh blowout pic.twitter.com/w5AlY6iyoH — Always On (@werealwayson) January 6, 2025

Now, seeing as Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong are good friends, we hope they'll see this tweet one day and have a laugh because honestly? It's spot on. But if you're feeling confused, just check out Mia's bucket hat here and you'll totally get it!

Jeremy did take a risk and put himself out there creatively...

People making fun of Jeremy strong's outfit pic.twitter.com/m9etnGKFAd — alexa (@clubdaenerys) January 6, 2025

Once again, the Succession and Girls connection is just too... strong. But seriously, we're totally here for Jeremy's iconic Golden Globes look — it suits him so well, and anyone who dares make fun of him will have to deal with us (just kidding… or maybe not...)

This look really is so Beastie Boys-coded.

STYLIST: What do you wanna do for the Golden Globes?



JEREMY STRONG: I’m thinking Hunter S. Thompson in the Beastie Boys.



STYLIST: Got it.



JEREMY STRONG: Paddington’s cousin who sells coke.



STYLIST: Okay.



JEREMY STRONG: Stanley Tucci playing Gilligan.



STYLIST: Right. pic.twitter.com/vx1Cw5cSdO — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 6, 2025

It seems like Jeremy Strong drew inspiration from a bunch of different sources — but we're pretty sure the Beastie Boys reference is the most on-point. What do you think?!

They're always the coolest person in the room too.

the most powerful person in an antique store always looks like this https://t.co/vRghgnZw5g — derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 6, 2025

Listen, we love that Jeremy Strong isn't afraid to make a statement at an award show or on a red carpet. Honestly, the rest of the guys should toss those boring black suits in the trash and take notes from this fashionista!

We always knew exactly where Jeremy was!

Best part of the Globes was Mint flavored Jeremy Strong looming in the background of every wide shot — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 6, 2025

OK, so we actually want to thank Jeremy for this outfit because, in all honesty, we were watching the Golden Globes just for him. So, even though he didn't take home the award, he was the real winner in our eyes because every time the camera panned to the crowd, we knew exactly where to find him!

Jeremy is basically the yassified Riddler.

riddle me this batman https://t.co/aOH3nNGrJC — ijbol adjani (@MOULlNR0UGE) January 5, 2025

We never saw this reference coming, but now we kinda wish we'd thought of it first because it's pure genius.

More like Cosmo and Wanda!

Wait, has Jeremy been trying to manifest a role in Wicked all these years?! Honestly, we could totally see him nailing either Elphaba or Glinda. Or maybe he's secretly vying to play Cosmo or Wanda in a Fairly OddParents reboot.

Jeremy Strong and bucket hats go hand-in-hand.

it’s jeremy strong and his bucket hats against the world https://t.co/nPbBE1LUIm — ana (@shivlestat) January 6, 2025