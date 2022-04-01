How Does the 'Fairly OddParents' Live-Action Reboot Series Compare to the Beloved OG Cartoon?

Although the main storyline of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder doesn't include Timmy, it still stays in the Turner family.

Timmy's parents (who were never given first names) are not a part of the reboot, but familiar characters like notoriously "icky" babysitter Vicky (Mary Kate Wiles) and fairy conspiracy theorist/teacher Mr. Crocker (Carlos Alazraqui) find their way into the reboot.