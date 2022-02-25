So many of us could relate to 11-year-old Timmy Turner growing up. As the main character of The Fairly OddParents, he got into all kinds of trouble alongside his fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda. The show ran for 10 seasons, had multiple live-action adaptations, and added loveable characters over the years.But what would The Fairly OddParents be without the addition of another spinoff to add to the collection? Now, we're getting the live-action series The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. Here's what we know about the release date and what the show is about.When is 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' release date?The original Fairly OddParents premiered on March 30, 2001, and now, 21 years later almost to the day, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder is coming out. The new show premieres on March 31, 2022, on Paramount Plus.This time, instead of following Timmy's life, the show will be all about his cousin Vivian "Viv" Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall) and her stepbrother Roy Raskin (Tyler Wladis). The two also live in Dimmsdale and now have Cosmo and Wanda as their fairy godparents.What is 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' about?Several years after the end of The Fairly OddParents, we meet Timmy's cousin, Viv. Her whole life has changed now that her father, Ty Turner (Ryan-James Hatanaka), has moved them both back to Dimmsdale in order to be with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin (Laura Bell Bundy). Rachel's got a son too named Roy, and now these two stepsiblings have to make life together work.Soon, Viv realizes that she doesn't fit in in Dimmsdale, but her cousin Timmy comes to the rescue. He shows her Cosmo and Wanda and reveals that she has now inherited them as her fairy godparents.But Roy also inherits the fairies ... even though that wasn't exactly the plan. Now, the two have to work together to make it through all the trouble they find themselves in and figure out how to get along at the end of the day.\n\nThe Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder will have 10 episodes, and it premieres on Paramount Plus on March 31, 2022.