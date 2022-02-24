'The Fairly OddParents' Is Going Live-Action Again With Another Series — Who Plays Timmy?

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder picks up several years after the original series. As Vivian "Viv" Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall) struggles to get used to a new family and her stepbrother Roy Ragland (Tyler Wladis), she receives magical help when she and Roy inherit Timmy's fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda. With the power to make their wishes come true, the two step-siblings get into all sorts of mischief.

Fans of the original will recognize the initial trio, but the actor for Timmy is new.