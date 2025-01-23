'XO, Kitty' Fans Can't Get Enough of Sang Heon Lee's Irresistible English Accent Sang Heon Lee developed his English accent while studying in England. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 23 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As the latest season of XO, Kitty takes the world by storm, the cast keeps getting bigger and better! One of the fan favorites is Sang Heon Lee, who plays the flirty, fashionable, and fiercely loyal Min-ho Moon.

But here's the kicker — Sang Heon's sister, Gia Kim, also stars in the hit Netflix romantic dramedy series! How cool is that?! While social media is buzzing about the iconic sibling duo, some fans are puzzled by their different accents. So, what's the deal? Here's everything you need to know, including why Sang Heon Lee speaks with an English accent.



Why does Sang Heon Lee have an English accent?

Sang Heon Lee and his sister/co-star, Gia Kim, were both born in Seoul, South Korea, but their upbringing took them far from home. The siblings actually grew up in Hong Kong, where they attended an international school.

It was during their time in Hong Kong that Sang Heon's interest in acting began to take shape. He took drama classes in school, which sparked his passion and led him to major in drama at the University of Northampton in England — which is where he developed his distinctive English accent.

Sang heon lee’s accent makes me swoon too much 🧍‍♀️ — Jungkook's Kuls⁷⁼¹💜 (@wannaseeJKin3D) January 18, 2025

In a joint interview with Gia for Still Watching Netflix, Sang Heon opened up about how the accent naturally evolved over time. He explained that after spending years surrounded by classmates and friends who spoke English, he couldn't help but pick up the accent. "I was living in England for university, [so] that [was the time] when I would eat, sleep, and drink with them," Sang Heon Lee explained, highlighting how deeply involved he was in his new environment.

At the time, Sang Heon Lee was also the only Asian student at the university, which made for some unique experiences. He recalled instances where people would approach him to take his photo simply because they had "never met a Korean before." Gia chimed in with a sweet anecdote, revealing that her younger brother's close friends from school affectionately called him "Korea" as a playful, endearing gesture.

Sang Heon Lee thinks he and Gia are "very lucky" for their unique upbringing.

Sang Heon said he views his and Gia's unique upbringing as a distinct advantage, one that has shaped how they navigate the world and interact with different cultures. He added that he believes growing up in diverse environments has given them the ability to easily assimilate into any setting, no matter where they are.

Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim at the Season 1 premiere of 'XO, Kitty' in May 2023.

Reflecting on their shared background, he stated, "I think we're very lucky to [have experienced] that when we were young because we can accept [other] people's cultures quite easily. [As] third culture kids, we are great at adapting to any environment we're thrown in."