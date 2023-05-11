Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Do You Need to Watch the 'To All the Boys' Trilogy Before 'XO, Kitty'? Do you need to watch the 'To All the Boys' trilogy before 'XO, Kitty?' The spinoff series sees Kitty embark on her own journey to find true love. By Allison DeGrushe May 11 2023, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

If you're a rom-com fanatic like us, you might want to stick around because boy, do we have the perfect show for you to watch! The upcoming Netflix series, XO, Kitty, follows self-proclaimed love expert Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) as she moves halfway across the world to be with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young).

Article continues below advertisement

For those unaware, the show is a spinoff to the To All the Boys film series — which in itself is an adaptation of Jenny Han's book trilogy, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. With the series premiere imminent, you may be wondering: Do you need to watch the To All the Boys trilogy before XO, Kitty? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Netflix (L-R) Lara Jean, Margot, Kitty, Trina, and Dr. Covey out to eat in 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever.'

Article continues below advertisement

Do you need to watch the 'To All the Boys' trilogy before 'XO, Kitty'?

Good news, folks! You don't need to watch the To All the Boys trilogy before you tune in to XO, Kitty. In an interview with Tudum, creator and co-showrunner Jenny Han confirmed XO, Kitty is its own story.

"XO, Kitty is definitely its own thing. You could enter into this story just starting with XO, Kitty and be on Kitty's journey as if you're meeting her for the first time," Jenny told the outlet. "She's the big fish in a small pond, [and] she thinks she knows it all in Portland. Then she has a rude awakening when she's put in a new place like Seoul. That's very relatable and universal."

Article continues below advertisement