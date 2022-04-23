Will 'Heartstopper' Have a Season 2? Fans Are Already Wanting MoreBy Anna Garrison
Spoiler alert! This article contains mild spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Heartstopper.
Streaming platform Netflix has struck gold with Season 1 of Heartstopper, a queer coming-of-age story adapted from the webcomic and graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman. The show follows British boarding school student Charlie (Joe Locke), who is the only out boy at his school. When a new student named Nick (Kit Connor) arrives, the pair navigate friendship and romance.
The success of the show has quickly spawned an enthusiastic fandom and an increased appreciation for the graphic novel series. Although the first season aired on April 22, 2022, fans are already clamoring for more. Will Heartstopper have a Season 2? Here's what we know so far.
So, will 'Heartstopper' have a Season 2?
If you already binged all eight episodes of Heartstopper Season 1, it might be a long wait before Season 2. Currently, Netflix has not renewed or canceled the series for Season 2, so there is some hope for a continuation. However, it could be a long time before the season would be released on Netflix.
Netflix's filming schedules have been few and far between, with shows often filming one year and not seeing a show's release until one or two years later. If Heartstopper does have a second season, fans would likely not see it until 2023 or later. Thankfully, there is a good sign that Heartstopper is destined for more: Alice Oseman's graphic novels are currently a four-volume series.
The first season of Heartstopper covers material from Volumes 1 and 2, leaving at least two more Volumes of content left to add. Not to mention, Heartstopper has plenty of spin-off material, as Alice Oseman's debut novel Solitaire is about Tori Spring, Charlie's sister. Heartstopper is technically a spin-off of her first novel, and Tori does appear in the Netflix adaptation. It could be a great way to begin a franchise for Netflix now that several of its previous franchises (Stranger Things, for example) are coming to an end.
Ultimately, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix to see what will happen, but signs look good that Heartstopper could have a Season 2 and even a Season 3.
What could Season 2 of 'Heartstopper' look like?
If Season 1 covered two volumes of the graphic novels, then Season 2 could be a real treat. Naturally, the second season would begin where the first left off, with Nick and Charlie agreeing to tell more people about their relationship and feeling the pressure of being two out-and-proud students in a homophobic school environment.
Season 2 would feature plot elements from Volumes 3 and 4, including a school trip to France complete with hotel room shenanigans, blossoming romance between Elle and Tao, and more backstory elements from Charlie. Until then, fans will have to continue reading the graphic novels and hope for the best!
