Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Can Fans Expect to See Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in 'XO, Kitty'? Are Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in 'XO, Kitty'? The 'To All the Boys' spinoff show follows Kitty Covey on her own journey to find true love By Allison DeGrushe May 1 2023, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

If you're a fan of the To All the Boys series, chances are you know that Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is the most gifted matchmaker of all time. The lovable little sister is the reason our favorite couple, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), initially gets together!

Article continues below advertisement

Although it's time for Kitty to have her own love story (and her own Netflix series), many can't help but wonder: Are Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in XO, Kitty? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

So, are Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in 'XO, Kitty'?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Lana Candor and Noah Centineo will not reprise their roles as Lara Jean and Peter in XO, Kitty. In an interview with Tudum, creator and co-showrunner Jenny Han said their absence makes sense for Kitty's extravagant love story.

"We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story. So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters," she told the outlet. "Lana and Noah are both off and doing big things. The whole To All the Boys family couldn't be more proud of them and excited for all the things that come next."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Jenny added that she's "excited to see Anna [Cathcart] really pick up the mantle and continue Kitty's story." Speaking of, what can fans expect regarding Kitty's main character era? Well, the best-selling author said the show gives Kitty the chance to "really explore her inner self and to offer that peek into what she's thinking."