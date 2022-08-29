Anna Cathcart on Reprising Her Role in Upcoming Netflix Spinoff 'XO, Kitty': "It Felt Very Personal" (EXCLUSIVE)

Alas, rom-com enthusiasts; To All The Boys I’ve Loved is gone and it’s never coming back. The three-part movie series followed Lana Candor’s Laura Jean, a lovelorn teenager who can’t seem to win — that is until her little sister, Kitty (played by Canadian actress Anna Cathcart), sets a series of events in motion that turn her life upside down.

Now that Laura Jean is off to college, Kitty is writing her own love story — one that is set in the town of Seoul, Korea.